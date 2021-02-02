Kemp outlines proposal to boost Georgia’s teaching ranks

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at a news conference in Atlanta, where the Republican governor proposed letting some retired teachers return to work at full pay. Kemp also wants to do more to recruit teachers from the military and historically Black colleges. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy

Currently, retired teachers can draw a pension while returning to work in the classroom, but state law limits them to part-time hours. Kemp’s proposal would strike the 49% time restriction, allowing retirees to work full time in regions of the state with acute shortages.

The legislation would also ease alternative teacher credentialing of military veterans, require that school districts using rules that allow them to put less time into job reviews invest the time saved into mentoring teachers, place the state teacher of the year as an advisor to the governor’s state education board, work with colleges to improve teacher training, and work with historically Black colleges and universities to recruit more Black college students into teacher preparation programs.

There was no estimated cost, if any, of the legislative package. Leaders from the state Senate and House predicted it would pass both chambers.

The two largest teacher advocacy groups, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the Georgia Association of Educators, embraced the measures.

“It’s a tough time to be an educator and we applaud Gov. Kemp’s effort to enhance the Georgia teacher pipeline,” said Margaret Ciccarelli, the director of legislative services for PAGE.

Kemp did not take questions about his proposals, and his office did not have copies of the pending legislation.

Buster Evans, who leads the state’s teacher retirement system, said he hadn’t seen the actual bills but said he didn’t expect them to cost the state pension system anything. Retired teachers who return to work full time would have to pay the normal contribution into the pension system, so they wouldn’t be offsetting payments by non-retirees who might have been hired in their place, he said.

Teacher shortages have been an acute issue during the pandemic, but Stephen Pruitt, executive director of the Southern Regional Education Board, said they are also a long-term problem. There have long been shortages, particularly in rural areas, in specialties such as math, science and special education. But Pruitt, whose group advises Georgia and 15 other states, said some states are beginning to have unfilled openings in elementary schools.

The profession has been under a microscope for years, he said, and as respect for the field has fallen so have the number of young people choosing the career. In 2018, Georgia teacher colleges turned out 3,800 graduates, Pruitt said, down nearly a third from 5,400 five years earlier.

Pruitt called Kemp’s proposals “a very clear and overt intention to raise the profile of the profession.” He said more such efforts in the future will be needed to restore morale and boost recruitment and retention.