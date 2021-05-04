Kemp signs teacher pipeline, other education bills

One of them, Senate Bill 88, was a priority for the governor, who has a daughter who is a future teacher. Deemed a teacher “pipeline” bill, it seeks to increase the size of the teacher workforce through a variety of means, including an alternative certification path for military veterans, mentoring of teachers, new training requirements in college and efforts to attract more minority college students to the teaching profession.

“I’m glad we’re talking about education and not COVID,” Kemp said during the signing.