Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools

“What we are presenting to you today is what I consider a temporary fix for the year,” Pruitt told the board.

Chief fiscal officer Tracey Cook told the board that the University System allocated the impact of the cut across all 26 schools while “looking at ways to minimize the impact to students and operations.”

Board documents say that the state reduction “will have a negative impact on the operating budgets for institutions in the upcoming fiscal year.” It was not immediately clear how schools would absorb those cuts.

The cut comes on top of recent enrollment declines at most of the state’s 26 public colleges. Fewer students means tighter budgets. Some schools are responding by not filling vacancies and cutting faculty and staff.

Chancellor Sonny Perdue previously called the state funding decrease “incredibly disappointing,” and University System officials said in April it could lead to higher tuition and fees.

In late April, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told the University System he wants to know how much its colleges spend on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Jones said he made the request after hearing Perdue’s criticism of the state funding cuts.

Housing and dining rates do not require board approval. The average increase for housing rates is 3.9% and the average increase for dining rates is 4.3% across schools. Cook said the increases are due to wage and inflation costs.

The board also approved a dozen changes to mandatory fees at five schools. At the University of West Georgia, for example, the transportation fee will go from $90 to $105 per semester. At a couple of schools, such as Georgia Gwinnett College, a number of fee increases and decreases cancel each other out for a net change of zero.

Nine schools also will see changes to elective fees and special charges for specific courses or labs.