Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools

Tuition rates will remain the same next school year at all but one of Georgia’s public universities.
The Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to keep undergraduate and graduate tuition steady at 25 of the 26 schools within the University System of Georgia. Only Middle Georgia State University will see a tuition bump of $19 per hour for in-state undergraduate students and $66 per hour for out-of-state students effective fall 2023.
Tuition rates at other Georgia public universities will remain unchanged. For Georgia Tech, that’s $5,129 per semester. At University of Georgia, it’s $4,895.
The decision comes after weeks of sparring with lawmakers, who on the final day of the legislative session in March chopped $66 million from the University System’s $3.1 billion in state funding. Gov. Brian Kemp signed that budget, for the fiscal year starting July 1, earlier this month.
Regent Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., who oversees the board’s finance committee, told the board the University System is hoping for the restoration of the state funding cut, which could come when lawmakers consider midyear budget amendments early next year.
“What we are presenting to you today is what I consider a temporary fix for the year,” Pruitt told the board.
Chief fiscal officer Tracey Cook told the board that the University System allocated the impact of the cut across all 26 schools while “looking at ways to minimize the impact to students and operations.”
Board documents say that the state reduction “will have a negative impact on the operating budgets for institutions in the upcoming fiscal year.” It was not immediately clear how schools would absorb those cuts.
The cut comes on top of recent enrollment declines at most of the state’s 26 public colleges. Fewer students means tighter budgets. Some schools are responding by not filling vacancies and cutting faculty and staff.
Chancellor Sonny Perdue previously called the state funding decrease “incredibly disappointing,” and University System officials said in April it could lead to higher tuition and fees.
In late April, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told the University System he wants to know how much its colleges spend on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Jones said he made the request after hearing Perdue’s criticism of the state funding cuts.
Housing and dining rates do not require board approval. The average increase for housing rates is 3.9% and the average increase for dining rates is 4.3% across schools. Cook said the increases are due to wage and inflation costs.
The board also approved a dozen changes to mandatory fees at five schools. At the University of West Georgia, for example, the transportation fee will go from $90 to $105 per semester. At a couple of schools, such as Georgia Gwinnett College, a number of fee increases and decreases cancel each other out for a net change of zero.
Nine schools also will see changes to elective fees and special charges for specific courses or labs.
About the Author