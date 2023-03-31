Georgia Regents approve Augusta University Health deal with Wellstar

He called Wellstar “the perfect partner.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Sonny Perdue, chancellor of the University System of Georgia, previously said the deal is critical to the medical college’s future. Faculty, physicians and residents of the state’s only public medical school work and train in the AU system’s hospitals and clinics. Perdue has said many academic medical centers nationwide are moving to partnerships because medical students need to hone their skills in hospital systems with “a critical mass” and where patients “want to come and be served.”

Wellstar has been criticized for closing two Atlanta-area hospitals in 2022 that served disproportionately lower-income and Black patients.

Wellstar, a prosperous hospital group based in Marietta, has said it wasn’t financially feasible to keep those two sites open. Local leaders recently announced they were filing two federal complaints against the provider.

Friday’s vote came after the Board of Regents met for an hour in executive session, and two days after the end of the legislative session in which the deal loomed large.

The state stepped up negotiations with Wellstar in December in hopes of shoring up the AU system’s teetering finances. But state officials grew concerned that Wellstar could walk if a separate hospital deregulation measure became law.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was the force behind a Senate proposal that would allow smaller counties to build hospitals without first obtaining a costly “certificate of need” from state regulators.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Jones made clear to Republican leaders that the measure, Senate Bill 99, was a top priority and threatened to block mental health care legislation if it didn’t pass. He told legislators it would pave the way for better access to quality healthcare in rural Georgia.

He also had personal reasons to back the measure. His family had long advocated for a 100-bed private hospital for booming area in his native Butts County, a facility that could have been built on his father’s land near a commercial mega-project.

Wellstar adamantly opposed the measure because the proposed hospital could compete with two nearby health care centers it operates — and potentially clear the way for a wave of other new medical facilities that could undercut Wellstar.

Amid opposition from Kemp and House leaders, Jones reluctantly abandoned the overhaul this year. But he orchestrated a series of attempts to punish Wellstar and its allies in other ways.

He backed a Senate plan that initially sought to strip $105 million in higher education funding from Gov. Brian Kemp’s spending proposal — the same amount that legislators recently approved for an electronic records system at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia that could benefit Wellstar. Legislators later agreed to pare back the cut to $66 million, a move Chancellor Sonny Perdue called “incredibly disappointing.”

Jones also backed an unsuccessful effort to roll back tax benefits that Wellstar receives and blocked the passage of a broader mental health package that House Speaker Jon Burns and his allies made a top priority.

“It focuses on their family members who feel they have nowhere to turn, and I’m sorry that they will be kept waiting another year,” Burns said of the measure. “But make no mistake, our work will continue.”

State officials, meanwhile, were adamant about keeping the potential deal between Wellstar and the Augusta health system on track to avoid a wash of red ink on the public ledger. Just last week, Moody’s downgraded the health system’s bonds due to cashflow struggles and a “very weak liquidity position.”

Staff writer Ariel Hart contributed to this article.