Regents vote not to raise tuition, fees for most Georgia universities

University System of Georgia executive vice chancellor for strategy and fiscal affairs Tracey Cook gives a budget presentation to the state Board of Regents during a meeting on April 12, 2022, at Albany State University.

Middle Georgia State University is the lone system school that will see a tuition increase. Its tuition will increase by $17 per credit for in-state students and $64 per credit hour for out-of-state students. The increase is the first in a three-year plan to bring undergraduate tuition into alignment with other universities in the same academic sector, officials said.

Research has shown more young people have chosen to enter the workforce to help support their families instead of enrolling in college. The University System’s enrollment declined slightly last fall, with much of the drop at its smaller schools.

Tuition and fees weren’t expected to rise, particularly since this is an election year.

The percentage of the system’s budget from the state was cut significantly after the Great Recession more than a decade ago from about 67% to roughly 50%. In 2009, the regents adopted a special institutional fee to help pay for various expenses. Georgia lawmakers added about $230 million to the system’s budget to end the fee.

Tracey Cook, the system’s executive vice chancellor for strategy and fiscal affairs, said she received several emails from students eager for the fee to go away.

“This is a huge win for students,” Cook said during her budget presentation.

More University System students are having trouble paying for school. Roughly 45% of their students take out loans to help pay for college. At Albany State University, where Tuesday’s meeting was held, about 85% of its students take out federal loans, according to U.S. Department of Education data.

Several Albany State students were hopeful tuition will not increase, saying some classmates are still struggling financially.

Albany State University students (left) Devin Wilson, 22, and (right) Jayla Usher, 19, both sophomores, do not believe tuition should be increased at the state's public universities in part because many students are struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some families can’t afford it,” sophomore Devin Wilson, 22, said having lunch in the student center.

Her friend, Jayla Usher, 19, also a sophomore, said she’s taking out two loans to help pay for tuition.

“Tuition is already high enough,” Usher said.

Albany State University student Joshua Mapson, 22, is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Accounting major Joshua Mapson, 22, from Fulton County, said he believes not raising tuition will encourage more students to enroll in college.

“If it doesn’t go up, more people would come to college,” Mapson said. “It would be more affordable.”

Tuition changes

Here are actions the Georgia Board of Regents has taken on tuition for recent fall semesters:

2018-2019: No change

2019-20: 2.5% increase

2020-21: No change

2021-22: No change

2022-23: No change

Source: University System of Georgia