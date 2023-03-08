X
Lawmakers OK $105M for Medical College of Georgia records upgrade

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Legislature approved spending $105 million in state money on a new electronic medical records system for the Medical College of Georgia, part of Augusta University.

Lawmakers finalized the midyear spending plan earlier this week, agreeing to fully fund the amount Gov. Brian Kemp requested for the project. The total $32.5 billion midyear budget now goes to Kemp for his signature.

The state Senate in February initially sliced funding for the records system to about $50 million, but the amount was restored to $105 million in the final budget deal between the two chambers.

The university plans to contribute another $10 million to pay for the updates.

The request comes as Wellstar Health System is negotiating a partnership with AU Health System and could possibly take it over. Officials have said the medical records upgrades are needed regardless of that deal’s outcome.

The new records system will improve operations at Augusta University Medical Center and other facilities under the Augusta University Health System, officials said.

Augusta University, in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said it’s “grateful to receive support from the governor and legislature.” The school said the new records system will provide better continuity of care for patients who are treated by multiple medical college faculty physicians and improve financial operations.

“A new, innovative and efficient EMR system will allow MCG to provide its medical students and residents with training using state-of-the-art technology at clinical locations across Georgia, benefiting all patients who see MCG faculty physicians for their care,” the statement said.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

