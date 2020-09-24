Fauci to talk today with Emory experts about COVID-19 vaccine

The 30-minute discussion will be live on the university’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EmoryUniversity. It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Emory faculty members Dr. Carlos del Rio and Dr. Colleen Kraft will discuss testing, how the pandemic is impacting Georgia and its effect on communities of color. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an associate Emory University professor and CNN commentator, will moderate.