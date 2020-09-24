Fauci to talk today with Emory experts about COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease official, is scheduled to discuss the status of a possible COVID-19 vaccine and other issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon in an online discussion hosted by Emory University.
The 30-minute discussion will be live on the university’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EmoryUniversity. It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Emory faculty members Dr. Carlos del Rio and Dr. Colleen Kraft will discuss testing, how the pandemic is impacting Georgia and its effect on communities of color. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an associate Emory University professor and CNN commentator, will moderate.
Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has been the federal government’s point person on COVID-19. Fauci told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday a vaccine will likely not be ready before the end of the year, differing with President Donald Trump, who has suggested a vaccine could be available by Election Day.