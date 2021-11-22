Emory University student named Rhodes Scholar

The scholarship provides all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England. Sarah A. Skinner, a senior at the United States Naval Academy who is from Atlanta, was also chosen as a 2022 Rhodes Scholar.

“I never imagined such an honor. I don’t think I would have been accepted to the Rhodes without being so well rounded,” Aljohani said in a statement on the university’s website. “I owe that to Emory, for being a place to explore yourself and develop skills as a full person. That is essential in this world.”