Naval Academy student from Atlanta selected as Rhodes Scholar

Sarah A. Skinner is a senior at the United States Naval Academy, where she majors in political science, according to her profile shared by the Rhodes Trust. She will go to England next October to study at the University of Oxford, where her scholarship will cover all expenses for at least two years of study.

Skinner has held multiple leadership posts at the Naval Academy and currently serves as a company commander responsible for 150 midshipmen, her Rhodes Scholar profile shows. She joined the rugby team having never played the sport and last year was one of five finalists for the Sorenson Award, given to the nation’s top female collegiate rugby player. She is currently the rugby team captain and was selected for USA Rugby’s Olympic Development Program.