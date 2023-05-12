X

Dollars and sense: Will Cobb graduation venue save district money?

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

When Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale asked the school board to approve a $50 million effort to build a graduation and event venue in the district, he said it was a way to save money.

The venue “would result in significant cost savings for the district, as we currently have to rent facilities,” Ragsdale told the school board in March.

Two months after the board initially approved the venture, district officials have not said how much money the new multipurpose facility will save.

The school board approved $50 million to build a multipurpose facility big enough to host 8,000 people for graduation ceremonies and a parking deck. It would allow family members who may currently be excluded from the ceremonies based on space limitations to attend, Ragsdale said. The board appointed an architect in April to begin working on the plans. A location and completion date have not been set. The Cobb school board meets Thursday.

The district currently rents the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center for graduations, which can host 4,600 people. The multipurpose facility could also host hundreds of other employee celebrations and student events in Cobb, Ragsdale said.

ExploreCobb school board approves $50 million for new graduation facility

When board member Becky Sayler asked in April for more details, including how much money the district could save in rental fees, she was told to refer back to the March meeting. Those details were not disclosed at either meeting.

The school district also did not respond to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about how much money Cobb currently spends on rental facilities or how much money the new multipurpose facility is expected to save the district. Ragsdale was not available for an interview, a spokesperson said.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Documents obtained by the AJC through the Georgia Open Records Act show the district will spend close to $50,000 to host most high school graduations at Kennesaw State University this month. That total does not include the $10 parking fee guests will have to pay.

Some Atlanta schools host commencement ceremonies at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion. Other school systems use arenas and football stadiums. Most venues are owned or operated by area colleges or local governments.

In the 2022-23 academic year, Cobb paid $51,000 to the Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta to rent its facilities for a luncheon to honor mechanics, school nurses, secretaries and other support personnel, and three luncheons honoring retirees. Two of the retiree luncheons were making up for luncheons missed during the pandemic.

The district may rent other facilities around the county throughout the year for concerts, award ceremonies, education events and dances, a district spokesperson said in response to written questions from the AJC.

ExploreAtlanta area high school graduations 2023

“In addition, large gatherings that currently use the facilities of an existing school put a strain and extra effort on the staff at that school for preparation and cleaning,” the district said.

Ragsdale has been interested in a multipurpose facility for at least two years. Board members previously questioned the necessity when he suggested the district use sales tax revenue to cover the cost in 2021. It was left off the sales tax project list then, but board members gave it an initial green light this year with the understanding that it will be paid for by revenue made from selling property and from state reimbursements for other construction projects.

“The return on investment is actually infinity,” Ragsdale said in March. “As long as the Cobb County School District is in existence, this facility will provide access to the most important event that we exist for, quite honestly, which is graduation.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kamala Harris visit to Ga. lays down a 2024 marker for Biden1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Director absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’
1h ago

Georgia embraces the ‘science of reading,’ and what that means for kids
32m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules
12h ago
The Latest

Georgia embraces the ‘science of reading,’ and what that means for kids
32m ago
Henry County’s 2023 graduation schedule
32m ago
Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
10h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
15h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top