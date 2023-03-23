Cobb school board approves $50 million for new graduation facility

The project will be funded from revenue the district made from selling several properties, and from money received from the state to reimburse for construction projects, Cobb officials said. The project will not use funds collected as part of the district’s special local option sales tax for education, officials said. The board also authorized the district to use its savings to cover some of the cost while waiting for the state reimbursements to come in.

“The return on investment is actually infinity,” Ragsdale said. “As long as the Cobb County School District is in existence, this facility will provide access to the most important event that we exist for, quite honestly, which is graduation.”

Ragsdale said the move would save the district money in rental fees to host large events like graduation ceremonies and events celebrating teachers and employees of the year. Other potential uses for the facility could include science fairs, fine arts presentations, robotic competitions, band performances, testing administration and basketball games and tournaments, he said.

Becky Sayler was the only board member to vote against the project. She, along with board member Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins, voiced a preference for addressing some of the district’s more urgent maintenance needs at its schools.

“I can see the need for this. I can see how it would be really exciting. I can see how we would use it a lot. I just don’t see that it’s a pressing need right now,” Sayler said. “I’m cautious about this spending right now, knowing what some of our schools look like.”

Ragsdale said because the project is funded by separate revenue sources, sales tax revenue can continue to be used fully on maintaining existing facilities in the district.

Hutchins asked that the facility be centrally located, and Ragsdale said that’s something that’s already been discussed.