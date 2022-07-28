Cobb school district hires new leader for safety initiatives

The board approved a policy earlier this month that would allow the superintendent to permit some staff members to carry weapons on campus, in addition to its team of about 70 school resource officers. Ragsdale referenced plans to hire additional employees to function as campus security.

The move was controversial: Some parents, community members and board members wanted to know more information about who exactly would be allowed to carry weapons. The policy prohibited teachers from being allowed to do so.

The district is also rolling out a new crisis alert system this school year called Centegix. The system will allow all staff members to quickly report emergencies. The district switched alert systems after its last one, AlertPoint, was hacked, triggering a districtwide lockdown when no threat existed.

School starts Monday in Cobb County.