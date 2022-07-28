ajc logo
X

Cobb school district hires new leader for safety initiatives

The Cobb school board approved a new position to oversee school safety. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Cobb school board approved a new position to oversee school safety. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The Cobb County Board of Education on Thursday approved the hiring of an assistant superintendent for school safety operations less than a week in advance of the new school year.

The new position will directly oversee the district’s school safety initiatives.

The board promoted Osborne High School Principal Josh Morreale to fill the district-level position. The district has not hired a new principal for the school.

“Student and staff safety will always be the top priority in the Cobb County School District,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a press release. “The new assistant superintendent for school safety operations will make sure our school buildings are as safe and prepared as they can be, so our principals and teachers can concentrate on teaching and learning.”

It’s the latest initiative focused on school safety in the state’s second-largest school system.

ExploreDespite protests, Cobb school board OKs policy to arm some employees

The board approved a policy earlier this month that would allow the superintendent to permit some staff members to carry weapons on campus, in addition to its team of about 70 school resource officers. Ragsdale referenced plans to hire additional employees to function as campus security.

The move was controversial: Some parents, community members and board members wanted to know more information about who exactly would be allowed to carry weapons. The policy prohibited teachers from being allowed to do so.

ExploreMetro Atlanta school leaders pitch new safety plans

The district is also rolling out a new crisis alert system this school year called Centegix. The system will allow all staff members to quickly report emergencies. The district switched alert systems after its last one, AlertPoint, was hacked, triggering a districtwide lockdown when no threat existed.

School starts Monday in Cobb County.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine13h ago
5 things we learned at Day 2 of Falcons’ training camp
5h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
11h ago
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court 'for decades'
6h ago
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court 'for decades'
6h ago
‘DeKalb is rising’: County CEO touts progress, shares concerns
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone
2h ago
Teachers wary as schools brace for new laws about race, obscenity
9h ago
Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
13h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top