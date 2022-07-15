ajc logo
X

Despite protests, Cobb school board OKs policy to arm some employees

A Cobb school board vote on Thursday, July 14, 2022, to adjust which school employees can be armed drew protesters who opposed the change and wanted the vote postponed until next month's meeting. They chanted "Delay the vote!" for about 10 minutes, but the board approved the new policy anyway. (Cassidy Alexander / Cassidy.Alexander@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Cobb school board vote on Thursday, July 14, 2022, to adjust which school employees can be armed drew protesters who opposed the change and wanted the vote postponed until next month's meeting. They chanted "Delay the vote!" for about 10 minutes, but the board approved the new policy anyway. (Cassidy Alexander / Cassidy.Alexander@ajc.com)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
However, teachers will not be allowed to carry firearms in schools

The Cobb County Board of Education narrowly approved a policy that would allow some employees in the state’s second-largest district to carry weapons in schools — but not teachers.

It’s the first step to increasing armed security in the district, which is struggling to fill vacant positions in its police force, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday. The board approved the policy in a 4-2 vote, with one member absent, over a group of protesters who stood and chanted, “Delay the vote!”

“Quite honestly, if the board gave me a blank check and said go hire a school resource officer for every single school in Cobb County, I could not do that,” he said. “We could try, but we — just like every other law enforcement agency around us — (are) having a tremendous difficulty hiring law enforcement officers.”

Ragsdale said last month that the district would explore hiring retired law enforcement officers and veterans to act as armed guards and supplement its existing police force.

Board member Jaha Howard and community members who asked the board not to approve the new policy say it’s too vague. They wanted to know which employees specifically would be carrying weapons.

Ragsdale described the employees who will be allowed to carry weapons as officers who have the same training as school resource officers. Howard said it sounded like a new level of “gun-carrying professionals.” He asked the board to postpone the vote on the policy.

In a motion before the final vote, Howard and Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins were the only ones to vote in favor of postponing it until August.

“I think it’s dangerous, rash and vastly, wrongly open-ended,” Cobb parent Charles Andrew Cole told the board. “‘Let’s get more guns in schools and we’ll add specifics later’ is not the way we should operate.”

He, along with representatives from the local chapters of March for Our Lives and Moms Demand Action, asked the board to put the focus on mental health interventions instead.

ExploreMetro Atlanta school leaders pitch new safety plans

Cobb has 67 school resource officers for more than 100 schools and facilities. Ragsdale said the Cobb County Police Department has more than 100 openings, and the district is competing for those applicants.

Before board members voted, Ragsdale amended the policy to eliminate a line that would have allowed for teachers to be armed in some cases. The approved policy prohibits “personnel whose primary responsibility is classroom supervision” from carrying weapons, with no exceptions.

“As we have discussed on numerous occasions, again I am not in favor of arming teachers,” he said. “Teachers have one job and that is to teach.”

The policy states that carrying a weapon will be strictly voluntary. The employee must be licensed to carry a firearm. Employees must pass an annual criminal history background check, and cannot have a history of mental or emotional instability. They must go through training.

The policy does not outline specific types of employees who will be permitted to carry weapons, but leaves much up to the superintendent’s discretion — including who is exempt from training, and the types of weapons that would be permitted. Ragsdale said those things will be up to the district’s police chief.

Georgia adopted a law in 2014 that allowed districts to arm teachers. After a series of mass shootings in recent months — including one that left 19 students dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — districts renewed discussions on the issue.

ExploreLocked & loaded: Inside a Georgia school district with armed teachers

Districts that do so are still rare. Laurens County, a rural district to the southeast of Atlanta, became the first Georgia district to arm teachers in 2018.

Cobb also plans to instate a new crisis alert system in August. The district is switching to a new platform after its last system was hacked, officials said, triggering a districtwide lockdown. Ragsdale said the system, which effectively gives employees a panic button, will be operational but only some employees will have access by the start of school.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game6h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
9h ago
97.1/The River now dominating Atlanta radio ratings
7h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
3h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
3h ago
Mayor, police chief announce 2 senior APD appointments
6h ago
The Latest
Grand jury: Cobb schools sidestepped purchasing policies, but not law
7h ago
Gwinnett County schools taking new approach to literacy
10h ago
Gwinnett welcomes, seeks to inspire 1,500 new teachers
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top