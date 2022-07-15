Despite protests, Cobb school board OKs policy to arm some employees

Ragsdale described the employees who will be allowed to carry weapons as officers who have the same training as school resource officers. Howard said it sounded like a new level of “gun-carrying professionals.” He asked the board to postpone the vote on the policy.

In a motion before the final vote, Howard and Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins were the only ones to vote in favor of postponing it until August.

“I think it’s dangerous, rash and vastly, wrongly open-ended,” Cobb parent Charles Andrew Cole told the board. “‘Let’s get more guns in schools and we’ll add specifics later’ is not the way we should operate.”

He, along with representatives from the local chapters of March for Our Lives and Moms Demand Action, asked the board to put the focus on mental health interventions instead.

Cobb has 67 school resource officers for more than 100 schools and facilities. Ragsdale said the Cobb County Police Department has more than 100 openings, and the district is competing for those applicants.

Before board members voted, Ragsdale amended the policy to eliminate a line that would have allowed for teachers to be armed in some cases. The approved policy prohibits “personnel whose primary responsibility is classroom supervision” from carrying weapons, with no exceptions.

“As we have discussed on numerous occasions, again I am not in favor of arming teachers,” he said. “Teachers have one job and that is to teach.”

The policy states that carrying a weapon will be strictly voluntary. The employee must be licensed to carry a firearm. Employees must pass an annual criminal history background check, and cannot have a history of mental or emotional instability. They must go through training.

The policy does not outline specific types of employees who will be permitted to carry weapons, but leaves much up to the superintendent’s discretion — including who is exempt from training, and the types of weapons that would be permitted. Ragsdale said those things will be up to the district’s police chief.

Georgia adopted a law in 2014 that allowed districts to arm teachers. After a series of mass shootings in recent months — including one that left 19 students dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — districts renewed discussions on the issue.

Districts that do so are still rare. Laurens County, a rural district to the southeast of Atlanta, became the first Georgia district to arm teachers in 2018.

Cobb also plans to instate a new crisis alert system in August. The district is switching to a new platform after its last system was hacked, officials said, triggering a districtwide lockdown. Ragsdale said the system, which effectively gives employees a panic button, will be operational but only some employees will have access by the start of school.