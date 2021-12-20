No symptoms? Cobb students exposed to COVID can return to class

The new allowance only applies to students who were exposed in a school setting and who are asymptomatic. Exposed students who return to the classroom must wear a mask on school district property for seven days. Masks are not otherwise required in the district.

“That will certainly help in having students miss instructional time because of quarantine,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at the December board meeting. Lost instructional time has been a concern for schools around the country as they navigate the pandemic.