Clark Atlanta University clears student balances

A few other HBCUs, such as Delaware State, South Carolina State and Wilberforce universities, have taken similar actions to clear student debt or accounts in recent months.

The letter does not specifically explain how the university is covering the cost of the balances, but alludes to federal support the school and others nationwide have received to help them through the pandemic. Clark Atlanta, for example, received more than $16 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Clark Atlanta has also received unprecedented levels of donations in recent months from major companies and philanthropic organizations as part of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to address racial inequities in education. MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $15 million to the university in December, its largest single philanthropic gift in the school’s history.