Atlanta’s HBCUs plan to allow some students back for spring semester

The three private schools — Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse and Spelman colleges — held online-only classes this semester, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.

Although cases are rising across the nation, the schools believe the spring semester plans can work but said they could shift back to online-only classes if the pandemic worsens before or once the semester starts on Feb. 1. The schools, which are adjacent to each other, will require students to be tested before returning to campus, wear a face covering in most locations, limit visitors, conduct contact tracing and enact other safety measures.