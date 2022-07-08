ajc logo
Challenger leads in cash race for Georgia school superintendent

Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy (left) is running against Republican incumbent Richard Woods (right) for Georgia school superintendent. (Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 18 minutes ago
Incumbent Richard Woods still has more money in campaign war chest

Democratic former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy has outraised Republican incumbent Richard Woods in the state school superintendent’s race.

As of June 30, Searcy had taken in nearly $98,000 compared to just under $55,000 for Woods.

Searcy’s contributors include former Atlanta school board chair Jason Esteves; state Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta; and former Fulton County Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa, now in Florida. She drew donors from a half-dozen other states, plus three political action committees.

Woods took a contribution from state Board of Education chairman Jason Downey, the Georgia Chamber’s political affairs council and a contractors’ group, with three contributions coming from outside Georgia.

Woods still had $37,000 on hand, the bulk of his spending in this past cycle going to Facebook for advertising.

Searcy had spent most of her money, with just over $13,000 still in the bank. Her biggest expenses this cycle were two transactions in May totaling $25,000 for radio airtime and production costs. She also spent on robocalls and text messages.

About the Author

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

