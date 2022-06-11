Abrams, Kemp push differing approaches to school safety

Abrams, who participated in an interview at the conference, said safety measures are not enough. “We need to provide more resources so that we can protect our children inside, but we cannot abdicate our responsibility for protecting them from who’s outside the school,” the Democrat said.

Combined Shape Caption SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 11, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, right, speaks during the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Abrams also said she opposes the bill passed this year that allows Georgians to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

“Georgia has to have gun safety laws that let us protect the Second Amendment and protect second graders at the exact same time,” Abrams said.

The gubernatorial candidates did not appear together, but it was one of the first times they have participated in the same event since the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The candidates’ statements at the conference echo recent speeches and written statements since the mass shooting in Uvalde. Additionally, Kemp and Abrams both spoke of the importance of increasing access to mental health resources.

Combined Shape Caption SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Georgia state school superintendent and Republican candidate for re-election Richard Woods, left, speak with moderator Donna Lowry, right, at the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy also participated in interviews at the conference.

Similar to Kemp, Woods emphasized readiness and reassuring the community, parents and students that “we’re prepared.”

“As a former coach, I recognize the the need for for preparation, for drill, for practices so that when game day does hit, you’re ready to go,” Woods said.

Woods said he and Kemp have worked well together, adding that “continuity of leadership is important.”

Combined Shape Caption SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Georgia state school superintendent candidate Alisha Thomas Searcy, right, speaks with Donna Lowry, left, during the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Searcy, a former state representative, said she can work with both parties to pass changes to enhance school safety. She said she spoke to her daughter after the shooting in Uvalde, and was taken aback when she said, “Well nobody’s going to do anything about it.”

She said part of her mission, if elected, would be to “make sure that my 15-year-old and my 8-year-old and my 4-year-old and the 1.8 million students in this state know that they have an adult who will do something.”