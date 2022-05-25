BreakingNews
Lucy McBath defeats Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia’s 7th District primary
ajc logo
X

Superintendent Woods heads to GOP primary win as Searcy leads Democrats

Georgia state school Superintendent Richard Woods was headed for a win in the Republican primary as he sought reelection on May 24, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
Georgia state school Superintendent Richard Woods was headed for a win in the Republican primary as he sought reelection on May 24, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods appeared set to win his Republican primary Tuesday night, with a huge margin over John Barge, who came out of retirement to run after holding the office eight years ago.

Democrats were winnowing a field of four to pick a challenger to Woods in November. Alisha Thomas Searcy had enough votes to avoid a runoff as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, with about three-quarters of precincts reporting.

Searcy, a former Democratic state representative from Austell in Cobb County, went on to run a small charter school network and is now an educational consultant. If her total slips below 50%, she would face the next leading Democrat in a June 21 runoff election.

ExploreFive candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent

The other three Democrats were separated by a fraction of the vote, with Clayton County teacher James Morrow, Jr. slightly ahead of Cobb County school board member and dentist Jaha Howard, and Atlanta lawyer Currey Hitchens.

The state school superintendent leads the Georgia Department of Education, and is responsible for monitoring schools and distributing state and federal funding to them while also ensuring that they follow state law and policy. The superintendent serves as the executive to a policymaking board appointed by governors.

ExploreMore Georgia education coverage

Woods, a former teacher and school administrator from rural Georgia, has said he wants to recruit more teachers and increase graduation rates by giving students more options than a purely academic path, for instance by offering more “career pathway” programs that allow a focus on job-related skills.

Searcy has long been a proponent of school choice, supporting charter schools and policies that make it easier to switch between schools in the same district and backing tax credit-funded private school scholarships.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Metro Atlanta school districts focus on security after Texas shooting
39m ago
Kennesaw State president uses own money to start $100,000 scholarship
17h ago
Cobb school board approves $1.4 billion budget with employee raises
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top