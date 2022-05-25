Superintendent Woods heads to GOP primary win as Searcy leads Democrats

Democrats were winnowing a field of four to pick a challenger to Woods in November. Alisha Thomas Searcy had enough votes to avoid a runoff as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, with about three-quarters of precincts reporting.

Searcy, a former Democratic state representative from Austell in Cobb County, went on to run a small charter school network and is now an educational consultant. If her total slips below 50%, she would face the next leading Democrat in a June 21 runoff election.