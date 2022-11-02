Atlanta Public Schools to use $9.9 million grant for electric buses

Some Atlanta students will be taking an electric bus to school.
Atlanta Public Schools announced this week that it is purchasing 25 electric buses to replace some of the diesel vehicles in its 417-bus fleet. The district will do so using a $9.9 million grant to pay for the buses and install equipment to charge them.
“Effective transportation plays a critical role in student success,” said Superintendent Lisa Herring, in a written statement. “I am proud to be a recipient of this grant which helps to promote an overall healthier environment for our students and communities.”
The effort is part of a five-year, $5 billion Clean School Bus Program launched by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The district is among nearly 400 school systems across the nation, including 15 in Georgia, to participate in the first stage of funding, according to APS. Clayton County’s school system received nearly $10 million from the program.
The first installment of the federal bus program provided nearly $1 billion nationwide to purchase 2,468 buses. About 95% of the new buses will be electric, according to the White House.
As of April, APS reported that the average age of its buses was 10 years.
About the Author