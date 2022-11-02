Atlanta Public Schools to use $9.9 million grant for electric buses

Atlanta Public Schools announced this week that it is purchasing 25 electric buses to replace some of the diesel vehicles in its 417-bus fleet. The district will do so using a $9.9 million grant to pay for the buses and install equipment to charge them.

“Effective transportation plays a critical role in student success,” said Superintendent Lisa Herring, in a written statement. “I am proud to be a recipient of this grant which helps to promote an overall healthier environment for our students and communities.”