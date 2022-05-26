Atlanta parents give surprise sendoff to retiring school bus driver

At bus stops up and down her route, families showed their appreciation with a celebratory send-off. They waved hand-drawn signs and carried a card addressed to the best bus driver ever.

“She’s just the sweetest, kindest, loving person,” said parent Susanna Roberts, who helped organize the surprise tribute. “Through her mask you can still tell she’s smiling. And she trains the kids in case there’s a substitute driver so they know how to get home.”

Morningside Elementary School parent Kristy Ramby praised Jennings for the care she takes with every child, including one of hers who has food allergies.

“She definitely watched out for him,” Ramby said.

Add that to a long list of things this veteran driver can handle.

Boisterous kids? No problem.

“She’s really good at taking care of the fifth graders. If they start like screaming and stuff on the bus she calms them down,” said Roberts’ third grade daughter, Millie-Byrd.

Maneuver between big trucks on Atlanta’s winding and hilly streets? She’s got it.

“That’s what 28 years of driving will do,” she once told a parent.

Check on children? Of course.

“When I’m sad or I look sad in the afternoon she’s like, ‘Are you OK?’” said Callan McCracken, 8.

She commands respect on her bus, but “she gets it done in the most kind, respectful way,” said John Franklin, who leads the APS transportation department.

APS employs hundreds of bus drivers. Most stay on the job for about seven years, making Jennings’ career all the more remarkable.

“The kind of person you hate to see leave,” Franklin said.

Especially since the district needs to hire 40 more drivers to be fully staffed next school year.

When Jennings spotted the cheering street-side crew, she got out and hugged each person. It’s the right time to retire, she said, but she couldn’t talk long.

She had a busload of kids to get home.

”It’s been a good journey,” she said. “I have to get on my route.”