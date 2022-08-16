MARTA gets $19.3 million for electric buses

MARTA would get $19.3 million to buy battery electric buses and charging equipment to replace older compressed natural gas buses. The FTA says the money will improve air quality in the Atlanta area and support a two-year apprenticeship program with local technical colleges.

Augusta-Richmond County would get $6.3 million for electric buses and equipment to replace aging diesel buses. The Chatham Area Transit Authority would get $5.5 million for electric buses and equipment.