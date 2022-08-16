ajc logo
MARTA gets $19.3 million for electric buses

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

MARTA and two other Georgia transit agencies will get $31 million in grants for electric buses and equipment, the Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday.

MARTA would get $19.3 million to buy battery electric buses and charging equipment to replace older compressed natural gas buses. The FTA says the money will improve air quality in the Atlanta area and support a two-year apprenticeship program with local technical colleges.

Augusta-Richmond County would get $6.3 million for electric buses and equipment to replace aging diesel buses. The Chatham Area Transit Authority would get $5.5 million for electric buses and equipment.

The Georgia grants were among the $1.7 billion in funding the FTA announced Tuesday for bus fleets and facilities. The money comes from programs included in the infrastructure law Congress passed last year.

Among other things, the money will help pay for more than 1,100 vehicles that use zero-emissions technology. The FTA says the funding will nearly double the number of “clean” buses on American roads.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

