Clayton gets $10 million to buy electric school buses, charging units

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Clayton County will soon buy 25 electric school buses and 25 charging units as part of an effort to be more green.

The south metro Atlanta school system said Tuesday that it has received an almost $10 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program for the purchases. Clayton Schools is one of 389 school districts and agencies in the nation to receive the grant, the school system said.

“We are excited to be a recipient of this future forward grant,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement. “For years Clayton County Public Schools has prioritized student health in relation to air pollution and bus emissions by designating schools as idle-free zones.

“We are being responsible by doing our part to lower emissions that are accelerating climate change,” he said.

The Electrification Coalition, a Washington-based organization that develops and implements strategies to grow the adoption of electric vehicles, will hold a ceremony celebrating Clayton’s Clean School Bus grant win at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Clayton County International Park in Jonesboro.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

