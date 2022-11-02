Clayton gets $10 million to buy electric school buses, charging units

The south metro Atlanta school system said Tuesday that it has received an almost $10 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program for the purchases. Clayton Schools is one of 389 school districts and agencies in the nation to receive the grant, the school system said.

“We are excited to be a recipient of this future forward grant,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement. “For years Clayton County Public Schools has prioritized student health in relation to air pollution and bus emissions by designating schools as idle-free zones.