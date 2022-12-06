ajc logo
Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools’ employees will receive a one-time retention payment, just in time for the holidays.

The board of education on Monday approved giving $1,000 stipends to all eligible full and part-time staff. It will cost the district $10.9 million, which will come from its fund reserves.

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken described the payment to the board as an “appreciation and retention stipend” and noted the district made a similar payment to staff last year at this time.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said the money will be included in the Dec. 15 paycheck.

ExploreAtlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back

”This is a signal of our continued investments in our human capital, and, as superintendent, I want to applaud and appreciate the board for enabling this demonstration of commitment to our most precious resource,” she said.

In June, the board approved a $974 million general fund budget that included pay increases plus stipends aimed at hiring and retaining those who work in high-poverty schools and in hard-to-fill positions such as special education and math.

