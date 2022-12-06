Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month

Atlanta Public Schools’ employees will receive a one-time retention payment, just in time for the holidays.
The board of education on Monday approved giving $1,000 stipends to all eligible full and part-time staff. It will cost the district $10.9 million, which will come from its fund reserves.
Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken described the payment to the board as an “appreciation and retention stipend” and noted the district made a similar payment to staff last year at this time.
Superintendent Lisa Herring said the money will be included in the Dec. 15 paycheck.
”This is a signal of our continued investments in our human capital, and, as superintendent, I want to applaud and appreciate the board for enabling this demonstration of commitment to our most precious resource,” she said.
In June, the board approved a $974 million general fund budget that included pay increases plus stipends aimed at hiring and retaining those who work in high-poverty schools and in hard-to-fill positions such as special education and math.
