Atlanta school board approves $1.4 billion budget

The Atlanta Board of Education gave final approval Monday to the district's nearly $1.46 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. BOB ANDRES/AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The Atlanta Board of Education approved a nearly $1.46 billion budget that includes raises for teachers and other employees.

The board gave final approval Monday to the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The largest component is the $974 million general fund budget.

The 2023 fiscal year budget is up from the current year’s approved budget of $1.39 billion.

The budget includes a $12 million compensation package to boost teachers’ pay plus stipends aimed at hiring and retaining those who work in high-poverty schools and in hard-to-fill positions such as special education and math.

“This proposal includes pay increases to recognize and reward our hard-working staff including but not limited to step increases for all eligible employees; increases to the pay scale for both teachers and non-teachers; (and) creating a new pay scale for social workers, psychologists and therapists,” said Lisa Bracken, chief financial officer.

The total budget also includes nutrition funds, school construction dollars generated through a one-cent sales tax and other special revenue.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

