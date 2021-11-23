$1,000 payment planned for Atlanta Public Schools’ employees

The district, which employs roughly 6,000 people, said all staff members will be eligible for the stipend, which the school board is expected to approve at its Dec. 6 meeting. Recipients include part-time and hourly workers as well as substitute teachers, according to APS.

APS also gave out $1,000 payments in December 2020, one of several financial boosts the district paid out in an attempt to retain workers and show appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.