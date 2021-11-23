ajc logo
$1,000 payment planned for Atlanta Public Schools’ employees

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring delivered her first State of the District address on Nov. 18, 2021.
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring delivered her first State of the District address on Nov. 18, 2021.

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

For the second December in a row, Atlanta Public Schools’ employees are in line to receive an extra $1,000 payment.

The district, which employs roughly 6,000 people, said all staff members will be eligible for the stipend, which the school board is expected to approve at its Dec. 6 meeting. Recipients include part-time and hourly workers as well as substitute teachers, according to APS.

APS also gave out $1,000 payments in December 2020, one of several financial boosts the district paid out in an attempt to retain workers and show appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For what will soon be two years, all of our employees have remained focused, nimble and adaptable through the pandemic. They are dedicated to our core work, which is educating children and keeping them safe,” said APS Superintendent Lisa Herring in a written statement.

The $1,000 stipend is expected to be included in workers’ Dec. 15 paychecks.

Several other metro Atlanta school districts also have been providing raises and one-time payments, citing a competitive job market and a need to fill open positions.

Earlier this month, Fulton County Schools increased its minimum starting pay to $16 an hour. The district also approved one-time payments in December of $1,200 for full-time employees and $600 for part-time employees, among other raises and adjustments.

About the Author

ajc.com

Vanessa McCray
Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

