Atlanta teachers to get pay raises under preliminary salary proposal

“We need to have more of an attractive package for those individuals because we are recruiting nationwide for those teachers. And, it also took longer to fill those vacancies last school year,” said Nicole Lawson, interim chief human resources officer, of the language teachers.

The district budgeted $759,000 for the cost of the stipends for the budget year that begins July 1.

APS started the bonus strategy this school year by providing $3,000 to more than 400 special education teachers.

Budget commission Chair Michelle Olympiadis asked the administration to track how the bonuses impact employee retention to make sure APS sees a return on its investment.

“These are really important things,” she said. “We do know that there’s a definite high need for this in our district so it would just be really important to see … the fruits of our labor, so to speak.”

Lawson said the district conducted a survey in early January to ask employees if they intend to return next school year. She said 26 special education teachers indicated that they planned to resign, a number she described as “very minimal.” Lawson said she’ll know more in the coming weeks after contracts are issued to staff members.

The teacher pay proposal is pending final board approval, which won’t come until members adopt the district’s budget in June. Officials expect to present the pay plan for non-teaching employees in March.