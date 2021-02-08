AJC On Campus: Georgia lawmakers eye changes to HOPE funding, hazing

State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, is the lead author of Senate Resolution 36, which is aimed at giving the Georgia Legislature more control in the selection process of most members of the state Board of Regents. Under state law, the governor selects all 19 members. The Regents decide tuition, presidential appointments and other matters for the University System of Georgia’s 26 colleges and universities.

House Bill 259 would provide additional money for HOPE Scholarship and HOPE Grant eligible students with annual household incomes less than $75,000. The funding, based on a review of each student’s financial standing, would be “the difference between the HOPE award amount and the then current academic year standard undergraduate tuition amount at the institution to be paid.” The bill’s lead sponsor is Rep. Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale.