AJC On Campus: Georgia lawmakers eye changes to HOPE funding, hazing

Higher education is on the minds of many Georgia lawmakers.
Several bills and resolutions were introduced last week at the state Capitol that could significantly impact funding for some college students, higher education policy at its public colleges and universities and hazing by fraternities and sororities.
Here are a few:
State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, is the lead author of Senate Resolution 36, which is aimed at giving the Georgia Legislature more control in the selection process of most members of the state Board of Regents. Under state law, the governor selects all 19 members. The Regents decide tuition, presidential appointments and other matters for the University System of Georgia’s 26 colleges and universities.
House Bill 259 would provide additional money for HOPE Scholarship and HOPE Grant eligible students with annual household incomes less than $75,000. The funding, based on a review of each student’s financial standing, would be “the difference between the HOPE award amount and the then current academic year standard undergraduate tuition amount at the institution to be paid.” The bill’s lead sponsor is Rep. Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale.
State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, is leading an effort to strengthen the penalties against hazing on college campuses. Anyone convicted of felony hazing charges could receive a five year month prison sentence under Senate Bill 85. It would require all Georgia colleges and universities to submit an annual report detailing any hazing incidents. The bill is named after Max Gruver, a Roswell teen who died in 2017 from fraternity hazing. Albers pushed a similar bill last year.
A bipartisan effort is underway to get some Georgia colleges more involved in ongoing workforce training efforts. Four Republican and two Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced Senate Bill 81, which would have the Technical College System of Georgia work with the Workforce Development Board and the Department of Economic Development to train students for careers in existing industries and companies being recruited to Georgia. The bill’s lead sponsor is Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.