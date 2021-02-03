Georgia lawmakers propose changes to Regents selection process

“We write a check to the Board of Regents and we have no say on issues like fees and tuition,” Beach said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Beach said the proposed selection process is similar to how Georgia Department of Transportation board members are selected. Beach, a former board member, said he felt accountable to state lawmakers.

“I was ‘Johnny on the spot’ getting back to them because they were my bosses,” he said.

The resolution would require a change to the state Constitution.

Beach said he presented the plan to the governor’s office. An email seeking comment from the governor’s office Tuesday was not immediately returned.