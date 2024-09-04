Breaking: Casualties reported in shooting at Barrow County school; 1 in custody
About Apalachee High School in Barrow County

Here’s some information about Apalachee High School, which was on lockdown Wednesday after reports of gunfire:

  • The school opened in 2000.
  • It’s in Winder and part of the Barrow County public school system.
  • The principal is Jessica Rehberg.
  • As of March 2024, the school had a total enrollment of 1,919 students, including 550 ninth graders, 520 10th graders, 475 11th graders and 373 12th graders.
  • Apalachee HS is the largest school in Barrow County in terms of enrollment and one of two high schools in the district; the other is Winder-Barrow HS, which has an enrollment of 1,830.

Source: Georgia Department of Education.

