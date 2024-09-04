Here’s some information about Apalachee High School, which was on lockdown Wednesday after reports of gunfire:
- The school opened in 2000.
- It’s in Winder and part of the Barrow County public school system.
- The principal is Jessica Rehberg.
- As of March 2024, the school had a total enrollment of 1,919 students, including 550 ninth graders, 520 10th graders, 475 11th graders and 373 12th graders.
- Apalachee HS is the largest school in Barrow County in terms of enrollment and one of two high schools in the district; the other is Winder-Barrow HS, which has an enrollment of 1,830.
Source: Georgia Department of Education.
Keep Reading
The Latest