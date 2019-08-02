X

Marvel series ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ set to enter production in October?

Celebrity Buzz | Aug 2, 2019
By Ryan Stultz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The first of a slew of new Marvel’s Disney+ series is now set to begin production in Atlanta in October, according to several industry news sites.

The reports say the subscription-only Production Weekly has the new series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, entering production October 22 at Pinewood Studios. The blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," along with most of the other Avengers titles, have been filmed at Pinewood.

That start date is only two months before Georgia's "heartbeat bill" is set to go into effect, banning most abortions after 6 weeks. Disney is one of several studios which have warned that they may halt production in Georgia.

In addition to “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney has announced Marvel series focused on the Scarlett Witch and Vision; Loki; and Hawkeye.

