What TV shows are in production in Atlanta

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Disney + - Anthony Mackie plays the Falcon. Sebastian Stan plays Winter Soldier.

"Loki" Disney+ - The series would follow the younger Loki who escaped during the time-travel segment of 'Avengers: Endgame," following the death of the older "prime" Loki in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"WandaVision" Disney + - The series will reunite Wanda Maximoff and Vision, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles. Will debut in 2021.

"Battlebox" Netflix - Game show of unknown description. I am not sure if this has anything to do with "Battlebots."

"Smoked" Netflix - A reality show. No details yet.

"The Oval" BET - Another Tyler Perry production. The Oval tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence.

"Watchmen" HBO - In an alternate history, superheroes are treated as outlaws. Cast includes Regina King, Louis Gossett Jr., Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and Jeremy Irons.

"Untitled Dating Project" Bravo - Reality show.

"Dwight in Shining Armor" BYUTV - "Dwight in Shining Armor" takes place in a suburban town where Dwight, a 21st century teen, falls into an ancient, underground chamber and lands lip-to-lip with Gretta, a gothic princess who has been magically sleeping for a thousand years

"Teenage Bounty Hunters" Netflix - After joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison), sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage love and sex. Sterling and Blair plan to excel in all aforementioned extracurriculars, despite the watchful eye of their buttoned-up community.

"Don't" ABC - Adam Scott hosts this game show. " In each episode, members of the four-person team will strive to accomplish various challenges, such as "Don't Laugh," "Don't Blink" or "Don't Wet Your Pants," as they work together to build their bank.

"The Way I Heard It" Facebook Watch - Mike Rowe's reality show

"Personal Injury Court" syndicated - New judges show shot in Atlanta.

“Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins” Oxygen

"Lovecraft Country" HBO - Lovecraft Country is an upcoming drama horror television series based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name. It is set to premiere on HBO. The series is produced by Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros.

"The Slaton Sisters" TLC - A reality show featuring two obese women who became famous via YouTube. They are from Kentucky but moved to Georgia - for the tax credits?

"Bigger" BET - A new Will Packer production. The show follows Layne Roberts who is already skilled at second-guessing herself, so when her longtime boyfriend Greg proposes to her, it's easy to see why her answer is "maybe".

"Encore!" Disney+ - The upcoming streaming service Disney+ will resurrect Encore!, a series in which Kristen Bell (Frozen, The Good Place) reunites castmates of high school musicals from yesteryear, getting them to recreate their original performances.

"The Encounter" Pure Flix - The Christian faith-oriented streaming network aired eight episodes in 2016. It appears they are bringing it back. It features a Christ-like figure in modern-day settings.

"The Plath Family" TLC - They are a big family with a band.

"Deadly Cult" Oxygen -

"Robbie" Comedy Central - Robbie is a half-hour scripted series starring Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty, Rory Scovel Tries Stand Up For The First Time). Rory plays a small town youth league basketball coach living in his father's shadow, until he realizes he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness. Robbie is written by Rory Scovel and Anthony King (Broad City, Silicon Valley). Co-starring with Rory are Beau Bridges, who plays his father, Sasheer Zamata and Mary Holland. Scovel

"P-Valley" Starz - A series about a Mississippi strip club.

"The Liberator" Netflix - A World War II story that blends real life and animation.

“Stargirl” DC Universe streaming service

"Creepshow" AMCs' Shudder. Inspired by the 1982 Stephen King film

"The Outsider" HBO - A Stephen King adaptation starring Ben Mendelsohn.

"Amazing Stories" Apple TV - A revival of the Steven Spielberg anthology series from the 1980s.

"Love is Blind" Netflix - A reality series

"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" Netflix - Dolly Parton created this anthology based on her iconic songs. It's set to debut in the fall of 2019.

"Swolemates" CMT - No clue what this reality show is about.

"Now We Here" YouTube Premium - A comedy about up-and-coming rappers.

“Moon & Me” BBC animated series

"Reality All Star Challenge" MTV - Trying to get details about this one.

"Raising Dion" Netflix — Michael B Jordan's sci-fi series "Raising Dion" is being shot in metro Atlanta. Netflix committed ten episodes for the first season. It's based on a short film about an African-American single mother who finds out her young son has multiple, constantly changing superpower abilities. Created by Dennis Liu, "Raising Dion" became a viral sensation. Carol Barbee ("Unreal") will be the showrunner. The series is set to debut October 4, 2019.

"Uncensored" TV One- Your favorite personalities reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they've faced, and how they manage this new world of social media that has helped but sometimes haunted their careers.

"To Catch a Killer" ID – New season, new city.

UPCOMING TV/STREAMING MOVIES or MINISERIES

"America: The Motion Picture" Netflix, animated

"Third Wish" TV One

"Holidate" Netflix rom com starring Emma Roberts and Kristen Chenowith

"Hillbilly Elegy" Netflix - TV adaptation of the fantasy film 'Willow', which centered on a dwarf farmer who does magic.

"The Second Sister" Hallmark

"Sextuplets" Damon Wayans Jr. stars, Netflix

"Christmas on the Square," a Dolly Parton musical Netflix

"Thunder Force" Netflix

EXISTING SHOWS THAT ARE ALIVE AND KICKING (alphabetical order)

"7 Little Johnstons" TLC (six seasons aired) A reality show set in Forysth County about a family with multiple kids with dwarfism.

"Ambitions" OWN - Will Packer creates this drama about the Atlanta mayor, his wife and others around them. Robin Givens and Essence Atkins star. It debuted June 21, 2019.

"American Soul" BET (second season in production) - Based on the founder of "Soul Train" Don Cornelius. It debuted February 5, 2019 and was renewed for a second season.

"Atlanta" FX (second season aired) A comedy created and starring Donald Glover focused on Atlanta and the hip-hop scene. Season one debuted Sept. 6 to rave reviews. Second season aired spring of 2018. Third season is forthcoming but not in 2019.

"ATL Homicide" TV One (second season airing) – In a world that's fascinated by crime and murder genres, TV One is satisfying viewers thirst with "ATL Homicide." "ATL Homicide" focuses on real-life detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez. Together, they worked in Atlanta Homicide for over 15 years, covering some of the city's most high-profile cases. It debuted in July, 2018. Second season returned in July 2019.

"Archer" FXX (season 10 aired) - Season 11 is coming.

"Black Lightning" the CW (third season in production) – Jefferson Pierce, who retired from his superhero persona Black Lightning nine years ago after seeing the effects it had on his family, is forced to become a hero again when the rise of the local gang The One Hundred leads to increased crime and corruption in his community. It debuted January 13, 2018.

"Boomerang" BET (second season coming) - A spin-off of sorts of the 1992 movie. It debuted February 12, 2019. A second season is forthcoming.

"Brockmire" IFC (fourth and final season in production) – Based on a Funny Or Die short, Brockmire centers on a famed Major League Baseball announcer (Hank Azaria) who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown on the air after discovering his beloved wife's serial infidelity. A decade later, Jim Brockmire decides to reclaim his career and love life in a small town, calling minor league ball for the Morristown Frackers, which is owned by strong-willed Jules (Amanda Peet). Set to premiere early next year, the series is written by Joel Church-Cooper (Undateable) and will be directed by Tim Kirkby (Veep). Executive producers are Azaria, Church-Cooper, Kirkby and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. Season 3 debuted in April, 2019. A fourth and final season will air in 2020.

"Cobra Kai" YouTube Premium (season two available) – Ralph Macchio (Daniel) and William Zabka (Johnny) reprise their "Karate Kid" roles for a new comedy series based on the original movie but set 30 years later. It debuted to big response and quickly got a second season which returned April 24, 2019. It received a third season.

"Couples Court With the Cutlers" syndicated show (third season coming in fall of 2019) Trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler will be the first married couple to preside over a TV courtroom show with Couples Court. The series will feature couples in crisis sharing their stories of cheating and get help from the ultimate authorities: a husband and wife team who have been married and practicing law together in the same firm for nearly three decades. Show debuted in September, 2017. Second season is forthcoming.

"Dead Silent" Investigation Discovery (fourth season forthcoming) A snap of a twig. A rustling leaf. In the woods, myth, urban legend, and horror collide with real-life killers. Transporting viewers into a vortex of dark mystery and psychological terror, each episode tells the true story of a crime set in a desolate location.F irst season debuted in the fall of 2016. Third season aired in early 2019.

“Dish Nation” (10th season coming in fall of 2020) syndicated talk show seen on Fox 5 at 7 p.m. and midnight. It features Rickey Smiley’s morning show team.

“Divorce Court” Syndicated (airing now) - It moved from Los Angeles with production beginning in August, 2018 with Lynn Toler. New episodes in Atlanta began airing in September, 2018. Faith Jenkins took over as judge in 2020.

“Don’t Be Tardy” Bravo (eighth season produced)

“Doom Patrol” DC Universe streaming service season one, then HBO Max season 2 - Timothy Dalton stars.

“Dwight in Shining Armor” BYUtv (tree seasons aired fourth seasons producing) -After Dwight, a 21st-century teen falls into an ancient, underground chamber - he awakens a warrior princess, her court magicians, and many medieval villains that have been sleeping for a thousand years. Consequently, he is now spellbound to protect the princess from her hordes of enemies.

"ELeague," TBS (airs all year around) – This show airs on Friday nights and is basically video-game competitions shot in a studio in Midtown Atlanta.

"Family by the Ton" TLC. (second season airing) A trio of obese family members in Atlanta struggle to lose weight. Combined, they weigh about a ton. Production company Crazy Legs is based in Atlanta. It aired in early 2018.

'Forged in Fire: Knife or Death" History (second season aired in late 2018) – Hosted by Bill Goldberg and debuting April 17, 2018, this reality competition show takes the country's most experienced edged weapons experts (knives and blades) and puts them through grueling, complicated, and insane obstacles such as slicing through flying watermelons, severing 50+ pound ice blocks, and slicing through various tubes, ropes, and item-filled crates. It debuted in April, 2018. A second season aired in the fall of 2018. I am checking in August 2019 if a third season is coming or not.

"Good Eats: The Return" Food Network – Alton Brown at DragonCon 2017 announced his "Good Eats" show is back for the first time since 2012. Show returned on Food Network in August, 2019.

"Greenleaf" OWN (fourth season coming) – Scripted drama about a megachurch shot in Atlanta, fictionally set in Memphis. Oprah is actively involved and has a recurring role in it. Show debuted in 2016. A fourth season is set to return in August, 2019. No word yet on a fifth season.

"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" WE-TV (third season is airing) – Spin-off the original show. It debuted in 2017. Third season, split into two, has seen massive changes in cast.

"If Loving You Is Wrong" OWN (season four aired) - Season four concluded in April, 2019. Checking in August 2019 if there is a fifth season coming.

"Injustice with Nancy Grace' Oxygen (first seaosn airing) - Grace breaks downs cases that show issues with the justice system . It debuted in July, 2019.

"Insatiable" Netflix (second season concluded production) – Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob, a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty, a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he's about to unleash upon the world. It was originally a pilot for the CW but was not picked up. It debuted August 10, 2018. Second season is forthcoming.

"Iyanla: Fix My Life" OWN (sixth season airing): Iyanla Vanzant shot 20 episodes in Atlanta of her life coaching show. The new season debuted in March, 2018. A sixth season aired in 2019.

"Lauren Lake's Paternity Court" (season seven in production, coming in fall of 2109) syndicated judge show, on the CW at 1 p.m. weekdays

"Legacies" the CW (second season in production) - A spinoff of 'The Originals" and "Vampire Diaries" featuring supernatural beings who go to a special school. Show debuted in October, 2018. Second season is forthcoming.

"Little Women Atlanta" Lifetime. (fifth season aired) A spinoff of the original "Little Women" reality show. It debuted in 2015. Fourth season aired in 2017-18. Fifth season debuted in March, 2019.

"Lodge 49" AMC (second season coming) – Lodge 49 is a modern fable set in Long Beach, Calif. and centered on Dud (Wyatt Russell), a deadbeat but charming ex-surfer who joins a fraternal order hoping to reclaim the simple, happy lifestyle he lost when his father died. Through the Lodge and his newfound connection with the other members, Dud will come to find the missing sense of purpose in his life and confront his deepest fears and greatest hopes. The series debuted August 6, 2018. Season two returns August 12, 2019.

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" VH1. (eighth season aired)

"MacGyver" CBS (fourth season in production) Starring Kell High School grad Lucas Till, he plays a airedMacGyver who has a way with turning ordinary objects into usable solutions. Season one debuted September 23, 2016. Second season aired in 2017-18. Third season airing.

"Mama June: From Not to Hot" WE-TV (third season aired) debuted February 24 and concluded March 31 in 2017. A second season featuring the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star aired in 2018. Third season debuted in 2019. Unclear if a fourth season is coming.

"Married To Medicine" Bravo (seventh season aired)- Show debuted in 2013. An eighth season is in production.

"Ozark" Netflix (third season in production) Produced by, directed by and stars Jason Bateman will film in Canton and Duluth. This will be a return to television and Netflix for the Arrested Development star, who is taking a dramatic turn with Ozark. The show was created by rising feature writer Bill Dubuque (The Judge), and takes place in the dark and dangerous world of drug-money laundering. The series takes its name from the location where it is set, The Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. It first came out on Netflix July 21, 2017 and season two aired in 2018.

"Paid Off" TruTV (season one airing) – A new game show shot at Turner Studios in which folks with massive college debt get to win $$$ to pay off some of said debt. It debuted in July, 2018. A second block of first-season episodes returned May 13, 2019.

"Power Star Live" Twitter - Will Packer Media on Feb. 6 launched a live weekly interactive series to stream on Twitter that focuses on the conversation and social culture that drives the social media platform. It airs Wednesdays from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Xilla Valentine and comedian Jessie Woo will host the series, with guest hosts rotating weekly.

"Queen America" Facebook Watch (first season now available – Facebook's video-on-demand service Facebook Watch is shooting its first scripted production in metro Atlanta called "Queen America" starring Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. According to Variety, the half-hour series is a dark comedy set in Oklahoma. Zeta-Jones plays a ruthless pageant coach who helps mold a hapless Samantha Stone into a possible Miss America contender. Show debuted in November, 2018. No word on a renewal but for now, this will remain active.

"Ready to Love" OWN (second season in production) - The series will focus on successful men and women in their search for an enduring relationship. It debuted in November, 2018. Second season is in production.

"Rickey Smiley For Real" TV One (fifth season aired). The show debuted in November, 2015. Reality show featuring Rickey Smiley's personal and work life debuting in November. Shooting is split between work home Atlanta and Birmingham, Smiley's hometown.

"Saints and Sinners" Bounce TV (fourth season airing) The network's first-ever drama series will center around the pursuit of power, intertwined with deceit, greed, corruption and murder – all set against a backdrop of a large southern church. Season two debuted in March, 2017. Season three debuted in April, 2018. Season four returned in July 2019.

"Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta" TLC (10th season aired) The show was revived in mid-2017 and will air new episodes in 2018 after a two-year break. Season 11 production concluded.

"Scream" MTV (third season aired) – The first two seasons were shot in Louisiana. The third season moved to Atlanta with a new cast and new show runner. It finally aired in July, 2019. No fourth season is expected so I will move this to the "cancelled" pile soon.

“Sistas” BET - Tyler Perry’s latest drama. Sistas follows a group of single black women from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: Why am I single? In this bold new series, viewers watch these women navigate their “complicated love life” status, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. The hourlong drama takes viewers on a roller-coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that are the epitome of #squadgoals.

“Spy Games” Bravo - A reality competition show in which regular folks get to live like spies. Aired in spring fo 2020.

"Squidbillies" Adult Swim (12th season airing) - The animated series debuted in 2005 and is guaranteed at least 13 seasons. The 11th season debuts August 12, 2019.

"Step Up: High Water" YouTube Premium (season two streaming now) – First hour-long scripted for this subscription outlet based on the "Step Up" dance movies. Ne-Yo, Faizon Love and Naya Rivera ("Glee") are the biggest names. It debuted in February, 2018.

“Stranger Things” – Netflix – (fourth season production) Eight episodes of this supernatural drama set in Indiana starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour is set to begin production in Atlanta in the fall for release sometime in 2016. It’s like “The Goonies” meets “Stand By Me.” Show debuted in 2016. Season three returned June, 2019.

“Sunday Best” BET (105h season airing). It finally came back to life in 2019 after a four-year break. Tenth season shot remotely due to pandemic.

“Sweet Magnolias” Netflix (second season coming)- A romance drama. Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate -- including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking. The show was a huge hit out of the gate in May, 2020 and was quickly received a second season.

"Tales" BET (second season airing in 2019). Debuted June 2017. From executive producer Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo comes a one hour scripted anthology series of "song stories" weaving classic hip-hop songs into visually stunning 3-act narratives. Far beyond the music video or the live event, "TALES" brings hip-hop alive in a completely new way for television. Through songs like NWA's "F*ck the Police" and Jay-Z's "99 Problems", Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen", Notorious B.I.G.'s "Story to Tell", each song's lyrics are imagined as cinematic adventures with a different director and screenwriter per song story. "TALES" introduces an innovative twist to the Hip-Hop culture by reimagining our favorite Hip-Hop songs as we know them into "mini-movies".

"Teyana and Iman" VH1 (first season aired) – All about Cleveland Cavalier shooting guard and part-time Atlantan Iman Shumpert and his actress wife Teyana Taylor. Show debuted March 26, 2018. No word yet on a second season.

"The Act" Hulu (first season available) - A true crime anthology drama web series starring Chloe Sevigny, Patricia Arquette and Joey King. It debuted March 20, 2019.

"The Aquarium" Animal Planet (first season airing) - A series set at the Georgia Aquarium. It debuted in May, 2019.

"The First 48 Presents Homicide Squad Atlanta" A&E (first season aired) – This long-time crime series shot in metro Atlanta and intersperses shorter cases with a longer one. It aired in 2019. No word on a new season.

"The Haunting of Hill House" Netflix (first season available) – According to Deadline.com: The project is a modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House, considered one of the best ghost stories of the 20th century. It originated with Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, fans of the book, who tracked its rights to Paramount Television. Flanagan was tapped to write, direct and executive produce and his producing partner, Trevor Macy, to executive produce a potential TV series adaptation. The pitch was sold to Netflix for development, which led to the straight-to-series order. Frank and Falvey also executive produce. Debuted in October, 2018. Second season forthcoming.

"The Haves and the Have Nots" OWN (sixth season airing). Show debuted in 2014.

"The Paynes" (season one concluded) OWN - Spinoff of "House of Payne" debuted in January, 2018 with second pat of season one concluding at end of 2018. Unclear what will become of this show and am checking.

"The Rap Game" Lifetime (fifth season aired) The next big rap star is about to be unleashed when five emerging young hip hop artists, ages 12 to 16 years old, are given the opportunity to rhyme and flow with highly sought after producer, Jermaine Dupri. Season one debuted in early 2016. Unclear when a sixth season is coming or if it will at all but I will leave it in active for the time being.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Bravo (13th season in production)

“The Real World” - Facebook Watch (first season aired) - The show finally comes to Atlanta in its 33rd season. Debuted in June, 2019

“The Resident” Fox (fourth season forthcoming) – It centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine. It debuted in January, 2018.

“The Walking Dead” AMC (10th season in production).

"T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" VH1 (second season aired) - The original version aired from 2011 to 2017. It debuted in revamped form in 2018. Season two of "new version" aired

"Tropical Cop Tales" Adult Swim - (first season aired) - The show debuted in February, 2019. Two burnt-out city cops relocate to a tropical paradise for a relaxing twilight to their careers; however, their new locale turns out to be the most unrelaxing place on Earth, and their captain is a champion shouter.

"Unbreakable: Live to Tell" ID (first season aired) - Survivors, loved ones and witnesses share stories of endurance, describing the life-or-death situations they survived and the permanent physical and emotional scars they sustained after narrowly escaping death. Debuted in April, 2019.

"Wife Swap" Paramount (season 2 in production) - The original ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010 with a celebrity version from 2012 to 2015. It returned April 4, 2019.

"Wild-n-Out" MTV2 (season 12, 13) - The Nick Cannon comedy show comes to Atlanta.

"Your Move With Andy Stanley" syndicated, seen locally Sundays at 8 a.m. on UP TV.

"Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell" Adult Swim (fourth season aired).

"Your Worst Nightmare" ID (fifth season concluded) This show uses classic suspense film techniques to follow some of the creepiest, most harrowing crimes ever committed, as these victims' darkest dreams become unfathomable realities.

SHOWS THAT SHOOT (or SHOT) PART TIME IN ATLANTA

"Braxton Family Values" WE-TV (sixth season aired)

"Chrisley Knows Best" USA (Season 5 airing in 2017.) The Chrisleys moved to Nashville in 2016 during season four but a few family members remain in Georgia, where the show is shot part time.

SHOWS UP IN THE AIR (which means not officially cancelled but may be or on a long hiatus)

"First and Last," Netflix reality show (first season available now) – A look at the first and last days of new and soon-to-be-released inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail. It came out September 7, 2018.

"Buying it Blind" Bravo (first season aired) – This show will follow different couples that can't decide, or can't agree, on what kind of home to buy. At a breaking point, they decide to take a radical step and blindly hand the decision – and their entire budget – over to a team of three industry experts who will be charged with making the choice for these couples. The expert team will choose the property for the buyer, who will not get to view the property prior to purchase, and then be challenged to take the house through a stunning renovation. Will the experts create the buyer's dream home? Or will the client end up with buyer's remorse? It debuted November 2, 2018. Not sure if a second season is coming.

"Leave it to Stevie" VH1. (second season aired) Spinoff of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta." Show debuted in December, 2016. It returned in January, 2018. No word yet on a third.

"The Grand Hustle" BET(first season aired) - T.I. tries to hire someone via a reality competition show in Atlanta. It debuted in July, 2018.

FILMS ALREADY AIRED

“Pride & Prejudice Atlanta’ Lifetime. Aired in summer 2019

CANCELLED/RETIRED

“Sister Circle,” WXIA-TV and TV One – Daily talk show debuted in the fall of 2017. The show was canceled in the spring of 2020 after there seasons.

"Flip or Flop Atlanta" HGTV (two season aired) – This spinoff features flipping expert couple Ken and Anita Corsini out of Woodstock, GA. It debuted July 20, 2017. Second seaon aired in the second half of 2018. It was cancelled in 2019.

"Star" Fox, (three seasons) Lee Daniels story about three women in Atlanta in the music business as part of a girl group. Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt are regulars. The show debuted December 14, 2016.

"The Passage," Fox (one season) – Based on Justin Cronin's best-selling fantasy trilogy. It stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar ("Saved By the Bell," "Franklin & Bash"). Show debuted in January, 2019. Show cancelled.

"From the Bottom Up" Centric/BET Her (third season aired). Five women who have had scandals of some sorts try to resurrect their lives. It debuted in 2015 and aired a second season in 2016. A third season aired in 2018.

"Signed" VH1 (first season concluded) – The music competition show follows new up-and-coming singers and rappers that undergo a development process over the span of eight hour-long episodes in the hopes of being signed to Ross' Maybach Music, Dream's Radio Killa Records or to Roc Nation by Lenny S who serves as the SVP of A&R / Artist Management. Unlike most performance based reality shows, SIGNED doesn't take place in a fancy Hollywood studio, but instead is filmed in places where real music happens like Atlanta recording studios, the backyard of The-Dream's mansion, and Rick Ross' private jet. The artists' ability to write original songs, record and perform them are challenged as they have to prove that they have what it takes to impress the moguls, and some of their famous friends like DJ Khaled,Meek Mill and Bangladesh. Debuted July 26, 2017.

"Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters" truTV (first season aired) - A "Twilight Zone"-esque anthology series that debuted in July, 2018.

"Flipping Virgins" HGTV (third seasons aired) This is a reality show about people new to flipping homes. It sounds like a spin-off of "Property Virgins." Egypt Sherrod of "Property Virgins" fame hosts. Show debuted in 2015. Last new episode aired in September, 2018.

"Being Mary Jane" BET (fourth season aired). The Gabrielle Union--led show ended after four seasons in 2017 but BET shot a two-hour movie series finale aired Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

"Swamp Murders" ID (season five concluded in 2017)

"The Gifted" Fox (second season airing) – Family adventure series tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. It debuted in September, 2017. The show was cancelled after two seasons on April 18, 2019.

"Stan Against Evil" IFC (third season has concluded) Stan Against Evil follows Stanley Miller (John C. McGinley), a sour, aging bulldog of a New England police sheriff who has recently lost his position as head honcho due to an angry outburst at a most inappropriate moment — his wife's funeral. Impatient and judgmental, he's not exactly accepting or kind towards people from different walks of life. When the new, strong-willed sheriff Evie Barret (Janet Varney) opens his eyes to the plague of angry demons haunting their small New Hampshire town, Stan begrudgingly joins an alliance with her to fight them off. McGinley will also serve as producer on Stan Against Evil, which is the brainchild of writer-comedian Dana Gould. It debuted in the fall of 2016 and a second season aired in 2018. A third season is coming in 2019.

"Ambulance" CBS – A one-hour alternative series that follows emergency medical workers and the 911 dispatchers as they tackle life-threatening emergencies.No word as of June, 2018 whether it's ever coming to light.

"Xscape: Still Kickin' It" (first season aired) Bravo. Four-part mini-series focused on Xscape's first concert together in more than 15 years at the Essence festival. It ran in late 2017. Doesn't appear like this has any more seasons left in it.

"Superstition" Syfy (first season aired) – A scripted supernatural drama created by Mario Van Peeples. Details: "Superstition" centers around the Mosley family, owners of the only funeral home in a fictitious town on the outskirts of New Orleans and keepers of the town's dark secrets and history. Known for its haunted houses, elevated graveyards, odd townsfolk and rich history of unusual phenomena, the town is also a "landing patch" for the world's darkest manifestations of fear, guided into the world by an ancient, mysterious malefactor named The Dredge. It debuted in October, 2017. I hear the show was shopped around after Syfy dropped it but nothing came of it.

"Yours, Mine or Ours" Bravo (first season aired) reality show. This is about dating couples, engaged couples, married couples, friends and families who are considering merging houses together. It debuted October 3, 2016. I presume this is not coming back.

"K-Michelle: My Life" VH1 (third season concluded) Season three based in Atlanta now that she has moved back. The season began in December, 2016 and is now concluded. No word on a new season and now that it's 2019, it's fair to say it isn't.

"Quantum Break" Xbox One (first season released, second season unclear) This is a show embedded into the game. Creative director Sam Lake explains: "You as a player get to explore those glimpses, and you get to make the decision as to which future will come to pass," Lake said. "You make that choice, and that is the reality that will happen. Right after that, we go into an episode of the live-action TV show, and the consequences of that come into play in your version of the show. You see that future happening. From that point onwards, the consequences carry on both on the show side and on the game side for the rest of the game." It came out April 5, 2016. A sequel was never announced. Enough time has passed to say this is not coming back.

"Sharp Objects" HBO miniseries: Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, this eight-episode miniseries centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), who, fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely. It debuted July 8, 2018. It was billed as miniseries and there is no sign a second season is coming.

"WAGS Atlanta" E! (first season aired) – The show, which will premiere later this fall, will follow the lives of the wives and girlfriends of the world's most popular athletes. Cast was named in November and it debuted January 3, 2018. It was cancelled.

"Love Is_" OWN (second season cancelled) – Mara Brock and Salim Akil create a dramedy fashioned after their own lives as a black Hollywood power couple. It debuted in June, 2018 and was quickly renewed. But co-creator Salim Akil was accuse by an ex-lover of stealing ideas from her (as well as domestic abuse charges.) As a result, OWN rescinded its renewal.

"The Originals" the CW (fifth season concluded in July, 2018)

"Hap & Leonard" Sundance (third season aired spring 2018) This show shot in Baton Rouge, La. season one but moved to Georgia for season two. The drama centers on Hap Collins, a white working-class laborer who spent time in federal prison for refusing to be drafted into the military and serve in the Vietnam War. Now In his late 30s, he is just barely making ends meet picking roses on an East Texas plantation. His colleague and lifelong best friend is Leonard Pine, a six-foot-five, gay, black Vietnam vet with anger issues. Leonard was raised by his uncle who shunned him after learning he was gay leaving Hap as his only support in the not so progressive rural South. Season three debuts March 18, 2018. Show cancelled in spring of 2018 after three seasons.

"Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge," NBC (aired two seasons and was cancelled) A reality show featuring obstacle courses and teams vying for $250,000. A second season aired in the summer of 2017.

"Love Thy Neighbor" OWN (fifth season concluded in August, 2017)

"Selling It: In the ATL" WE-TV (first season concluded) This is similar to "Cutting It: In the ATL" and aired in November, 2015. The show follows seven diverse female professionals who are changing the face of Atlanta real estate. Show didn't do nearly as well as "Cutting It" so it's still very much in the air.

"Mann & Wife" Bounce TV (three seasons) Real-life husband and wife team David and Tamela Mann star and serve as executive producers of Mann & Wife. The half-hour situation comedy follows their characters – newlyweds and second-chance sweethearts Daniel and Toni Mann – as they laugh and love their way through the ups and downs of life as a blended family, each with two children from previous marriages. Show debuted in 2015. Final season aired in 2017.

"Ink Paper Scissors" BET – (first season concluded, not sure if season 2 forthcoming) "Ink, Paper, Scissors" is what goes down every day at Salon Ramsey, Atlanta's biggest, baddest, one-stop beauty shop. Started by Nas' go-to barber, Ramsey, this urban empire spans 5 locations and houses over 100 employees including hair stylists, nail technicians, barbers and tattoo artists. At the flagship location, Salon Ramsey is the hotspot for Atlanta's most demanding customers including celebrities, actresses, rappers, and athletes who come through the doors for every kind of service. But the competition for clients can cause best friends to turn into fierce enemies in a matter of seconds. The outrageous and talented staff sees each other more than they see their own families at this 24-hour shop, so anything can happen…and it always does. "Ink, Paper, Scissors" is produced by T Group for BET Networks, with Jenny Daly and Rob Lobl executive producing. Glenn Carrano also serves as Executive Producer. Season one aired in the fall of 2016. Enough time for me to say this has been cancelled.

"The Quad" BET – (cancelled after two seasons) This show stars Anika Noni Rose as the new president of a fictional historically black college in Atlanta Georgia A&M and her troubles to turn the financial troubles around. Students in the band and football are also featured. Show debuted February 1, 2017 and aired in 2018. BET cancelled the show in the spring of 2018.

"Valor" CW (first season aired, quickly cancelled) – In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers. It debuted in the fall of 2017 but renewal is unlikely.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" ABC (cancelled after first season) – This dramedy features Jason Ritter as a not-so-good man who meets up with an asteroid that causes a guardian angel to deem him "special" and requires him to do good works. This show was originally called 'The Gospel of Kevin." It debuted in the fall of 2017. Ratings have been modest. Can't say it's a lock for a second season.

"Hunted" CBS (first season completed) A new one-hour alternative series where people participate in a nationwide manhunt and are challenged to run from some of the world's most highly skilled investigators. The couples cover the entire state of Georgia, South Carolina and parts of Alabama and Florida. It debuted in January 2017. It was not renewed despite decent ratings.

"Cutting It in the ATL" WE-TV (two seasons done) – Five Atlanta salon owners battle things out in a new reality show debuted May 21, 2016. (Details here.) This show's second season concluded in 2016. No word in 2017 about its status.

"Too Close to Home" TLC (second season completed) This Tyler Perry-created series focuses on a young woman who is forced to return to her trailer-park beginnings after her political career is derailed by a sex scandal. Season one debuted in 2016. Season two aired in early 2017.

"SWV Revisited" WE-TV (second season concluded)

"Survivor's Remorse" Starz (four seasons). The show's series finale was October 15, 2017.

"Halt and Catch Fire" AMC (fourth concluded October 14, 2017)

"Daytime Divas" VH1 Star Jones project based on her thinly veiled fictional book that recalls her time on "The View." Debuted June 5, 2017. The show was cancelled in November, 2017.

"For Better or Worse" OWN (fifth and final season concluded July 22, 2017)

"Sleepy Hollow" Fox (fourth season concluded, no fifth season): This show shot its first two seasons in Wilmington, N.C. but North Carolina cut back its film and TV tax credits. Atlanta became a more financially enticing option. It shot seasons 3 and 4 in Conyers and nearby environs.

"Preachers of Atlanta" Oxygen. The description,released on November 19, 2015: Through the lens of five pastors with drastically different approaches to their ministry, "Preachers of Atlanta" explores many of the most hot-button and polarizing issues in America today. From passionate discussions surrounding the validity of unorthodox ministry methods to first-person accounts of the rippling and emotional effects of racial tensions with law enforcement, these unconventional preachers have no boundaries when it comes to tackling real issues that affect real people in their communities. The five preachers challenging the status quo are Pastor Corey Hambrick, Pastor Le'Andria Johnson, Pastor Canton Jones, Pastor Kimberly Jones-Pothier, and Pastor Judah Swilley. Season concluded in March, 2016. Not coming back.

"24: Legacy" Fox (first season concluded) A reboot of the "24" series without any of the original characters. Newcomer Corey Hawkins plays the lead hero. Show debuted after the Super Bowl February 5 before landing in its regular slot on February 6. Show was not renewed for a second season.

"Born Again Virgin" TV One (two seasons done) It's about a 30-something female blogger who decides to become a "virgin again" and stay platonic while chronicling the love lives of her two best friends. Second season aired in 2016.

"Atlanta Plastic" Lifetime (two seasons done 2015-16) A reality show about three local plastic surgeons (Dr. Wright Jones, Dr. Marcus Crawford and Dr. Aisha McKnight-Baron) which finished its first round of episodes. Season two aired in 2016. Lifetime then cancelled the show.

"Like a Boss" Oxygen. Nick Cannon is an executive producer. Show debuted March 29, 2016. Here's the description: Being a boss is tough, but being an assistant is impossible. This project follows the dynamic and hard-working assistants to the biggest mavens and moguls in the Atlanta entertainment scene from celebrities to record executives. . Featuring Amber Grimes, assistant to media mogul Nick Cannon; Devin Simpson assistant to successful real estate agent Blair Myers; Rian Parish, assistant to popular radio personality Big Tigger; and Drekia Glenn assistant to music executive Abou "Bu" Thiam, Ratings were abysmal. One season and out.

"Vampire Diaries" the CW (eighth and final season concluded in March, 2017)

"Secret Lives of Americans" S2 4 ep doc series for Pivot TV Aired in 2017

"Home Free" Fox – A reality show which debuted in the summer of 2015 in which worthy families compete for a free home by battling in challenges in run-down homes. The twist last year is every contestant got a house. The second season featured people helping others to have a house.. Aired season two in 2016. But the show is not coming back in 2017.

"Here We Go Again" TV One. Debuted February 9, 2016, this multi-generational comedy series stars LeToya Luckett ("Single Ladies"), Wendy Raquel Robinson ("The Game") and Kyndall Ferguson. Show cancelled after one season.

"Elbow Room" HGTV (fourth season aired, retired in 2015)

"Rectify" Sundance (fourth and final season ended in the fall of 2016)

“Killing Reagan” TV movie NatGeo aired fall of 2016

"Zoe Ever After" BET – New sitcom starring Brandy Norwood, who is an executive producer. Brandy plays a recently separated mother who had been married to a pro boxer. Zoe is also embarking on her own cosmetics line. The first season was shot here in the fall but is set in New York City. First season concluded in February, 2016. Silence at this point tells me it isn't coming back.

"Frankie and Neffe" BET (second season concluded, 2009) – It hasn't aired in a long time. BET has never confirmed it has been cancelled but I am assuming it is.

"Property Virgins" HGTV (After 18 seasons, show now on hiatus. Might come back later.)

"Devious Maids" Lifetime – Show was cancelled officially on September 21, 2016 after four seasons. (2013-2016)

"Separation Anxiety" TBS – Relationship-based game show hosted by Iliza Schlesinger shot at Turner Studios. Launched in March, 2017 but it was cancelled after one season.

"Powers" PlayStation Sony TV (season two began airing May 31, 2016): "Powers" is an edgy dramatic series that follows the lives of two homicide detectives, Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim, who are assigned to investigate cases involving people with superhuman abilities. Cancelled August 3, 2016.

"Lost in Transmission" History Channel. (first season concluded in June, 2015) Senoia's Rutledge Wood of "Top Gear" fame and fellow car fanatic George Flanigen are hitting the road with one mission: rescue and restore America's most under-appreciated classic cars. I will leave this as a Georgia show for now, though the person will be traveling nationwide.

"My Diet Is Better Than Yours" ABC The show features celebrity trainers using their own methods to help average folks lose weight. Show debuted January 7, 2016. A second season is not forthcoming.

"Get Swank'd" FYI A new makeover reality show that aired in late summer of 2015. It was not renewed.

"Meet the Smiths" TBS About former NBA player Kenny Smith. He lives in Los Angeles but works for TBS's 'Inside the NBA' so he pops into Atlanta for work. (aired in the spring of 2015 for one season)

"BET ComicView" BET Comeback season aired in early 2015, but BET as of mid-2016, the network had said nothing about it coming back. The presumption as of mid-2016 is that it's dead and gone.

"Game of Silence" NBC (lasted one season in 2015) – The show is based on the Turkish format Suskunlar and centers on a rising Atlanta-based attorney (Revolution's David Lyons) on the brink of success who could lose his perfectly crafted life when his long-lost childhood friends unexpectedly reappear after 25 years. Show debuted April 12, 2015. A month later, NBC said it wasn't coming back.

"Containment" the CW (2016) – The description, which sounds nothing like "The Walking Dead," ahem: "When a mysterious and deadly epidemic breaks out in Atlanta, a vast urban quarantine is quickly enforced, forcing those stuck on the inside to fight for their lives while local and federal officials desperately search for a cure. Trying to keep the peace on the streets is police officer Lex Carnahan, who has quickly risen through the ranks of the Atlanta PD." Debuted April 19 but the CW three weeks later said it wasn't coming back for a second season.

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: The After Show" VH1 (aired live after "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta") They only did this one year in 2016.

"Satisfaction" USA (two seasons aired from 2014-15) I was shocked this show even got a second season.

"Finding Carter" MTV (second season concluded in 2015, then cancelled)

"Brothers in Atlanta" HBO Two struggling black entertainers coping with life in Atlanta. Maya Rudolph and Jaden Smith guest star. Debut date not set. CANCELLED BEFORE IT EVEN BEGAN

"Dancin' the Dream" Up TV – A reality show featuring hip-hop dancers in Atlanta. Debuted September 12, 2015. Not renewed.

"Fake Off" TruTV (second season concluded in 2015, show cancelled this fall)

"The Red Road" Sundance (second season ended May 7, 2015)

"Mother Funders" Bravo. (one season and out in 2015) On March 30, 2015, the network released info about this show: "Meet the ambitious suburban ladies of Locust Grove, Georgia's Parent-Teacher Organization. These moms are a real class act, parlaying their executive room experience to run the local PTO and raise thousands of dollars for the town's local elementary school. Full of teachable moments, they give new meaning to "getting schooled." True Entertainment (the production company that makes "The Real Housewives of Atlanta") is involved. A preview debuted Sunday, May 10. Show officially began June 14. Given the community reaction to it and the fact the PTO was dissolved temporarily tells me there is no way they'd be able to bring this back even if Bravo wanted to.

"Aqua Teen" Adult Swim (11th and final season debuted in June, 2015 under the new name "Aqua Tivo Avoidance Plan"

"Complications" USA Network [debuted June 18, 2015 at 9 p.m., canceled after one season] . From "Burn Notice" creator Matt Nix and Fox TV Studios, this new series stars Jason O'Mara as an ER doctor. But it's not a traditional medical show. Rather, it's more an action/thriller after O'Mara's character shoots and kills a gang member in self defense and that leads to, well. complications.

"The Game" BET (ninth and final season concluded August 5, 2015)

"Untitled Jay Williams Project" (Working Title – Premieres September 2015) OWN –Jay Williams is an Atlanta man with 34 children from 17 women. He was featured in a multi-episode arc on "Iyanla: Fix My Life" and now gets his own show. (It was nixed on June 5, 2015 before the show even aired.)

"2 Fat 2 Fly" (season one concluded in spring of 2015) OWN Although this show features two Columbia, S.C. truck food owners, the Georgia film office schedule shows they spent three months in Atlanta through mid-December.

"Red Band Society" Fox (one season, cancelled in 2015)

"Constantine" NBC (one season, cancelled in 2015)

"Resurrection" ABC (two seasons, then cancelled in 2015)

"R&B Divas Atlanta" TV One (season three aired in 2014. TV One nixed the show in 2015.)

"The Rickey Smiley Show" TV One (three seasons from 2012-14. Show officially canceled in 2015.)

"Kim of Queens" Lifetime (second season concluded with a few remaining episodes to air in April, 2015.But it is not coming back)

"Atlanta Exes" VH1 (lasted one season in mid-2014)

"Let's Stay Together" BET (lasted four seasons from 2011-14, 55 episodes)

"Chozen" FX (nixed after one season in 2014)

"Drop Dead Diva" Lifetime (lasted six seasons from 2009-2014)

"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" TLC (lasted four seasons from 2012-2014 and would have lasted longer if Mama June hadn't gotten back together with a man who had molested her oldest daughter. Mama June was able to get back in 2017 on WE-TV with her own reality show "Mama June: From Not to Hot")

"Prepper Hillbillies" Destination America (the lead character died in 2015 so the network decided to respectfully conclude the show after one season that aired in 2014)

"Sorority Sisters" VH1 This show debuted Dec. 15, 2014 but was dead by January 16, 2015 after black sororities and fraternities raised a major fuss, going after advertisers. Then the sororities booted or suspended several of the members, which guaranteed its death.

"Hindsight" VH1 (first season airing concluded March 11, 2015). It was supposed to move to California, then was cancelled before that could happen.

MOVED ELSEWHERE

"Miracle Workers" TBS (first season shot in Atlanta) - Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi star. The comedy centers around two angels attempt to convince God to change his mind about destroying the earth by pulling of the miracle of helping a couple fall in love. The show debuted February 12, 2019. Second season going overseas.

"Bossip on WE" (second season coming) – A 2017 summer test run of a TMZ-style show using Bossip editors to talk about gossip that African Americans care about. A second season debuted in 2018 out of the Bossip Los Angeles office.

"Queer Eye" Netflix (first two seasons aired in Atlnata). A revival of the Bravo show (2003-2007) with a new Fab Five to help out straight guys in terms of fashion, etiquette and life in general. According to EW, the series famous for giving makeovers is getting one of its own. Come February on Netflix, Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Bobby Berk (design) will assume the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Fab 5 mantle once occupied by Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas, Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, and Thom Filicia. Second season debuted in June, 2018. Third season and fourth seasons shot in Kansas City.

"Married at First Sight: Second Chances" FYI (second season aired). A spin-off of the original series. It debuted in April, 2017.

"Good Girls" NBC (second season moved to Los Angeles) – When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans ("Scandal") comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little "Thelma and Louise" with a bit of "Breaking Bad." Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men"), Mae Whitman("Parenthood") and Retta ("Parks & Recreation") star. It debuted February 26, 2018.

"Trading Spaces" TLC (season one used Atlanta for a couple of episodes) – It returned after a decade-long absence with many of the original designers including Vern Yip. Part of the new season was shot in metro Atlanta. First season debuted April, 2018.

"60 Days In" A&E (two seasons aired in 2017-2018) The Fulton County Jail will be home to seasons 3 and 4 of this reality show where individuals voluntarily choose to stay in prison for 60 days.

"Lore" Amazon (second season moving elsewhere) This will be an unscripted series and, much like the podcast, will tell real-life stories of the "frightening, psychologically disturbing and paranormal true events that spawn our modern-day nightmares," said executive producer Gale Anne Hurd at Comic Con 2016. It will be an anthology. Production began in April, 2017. Kristen Bauer, Robert Patrick and Adam Goldberg are participating. It debuted October 13, 2017. Not sure if a second season is forthcoming.

"Family Feud" (eighth season partially shot in Atlanta for 2017-18, then moved to Hollywood) syndicated game show, shown locally on the CW at 7 and 7:30 p.m. weekdays

"The Carbonaro Effect" TruTV (three seasons completed) Season four shot in Chicago.

"The Detour" TBS. Producer Samantha Bee described this edgy comedy as thus: "Jason Jones is the dad, and Natalie Zea, who's right beside me, is playing his wife. They have two kids, two 11-year-old twins, and they're going on a seven-day vacation. But I think there might be a detour along the way, or possibly numerous detours." This debuted April 11, 2016 and was renewed for a second season but it was shot in New York.

"Married at First Sight" FYI third season – This gimmicky reality show which has a simple concept that is explained in the title moves to Atlanta. Season 3 concluded. Season four is coming but not sure where it will be shot but it doesn't appear to be here.

"Off the Chain" Bounce TV (first two season shot in Atlanta, third season in Los Angeles, not sure what where the fourth season will be shot.)

"Property Brothers" HGTV The brothers shot a part of its last season in Atlanta but has since moved on to other cities.

"Megadens' DIY .The first couple of seasons were shot here but it has since moved on.

"Single Ladies" Centric (2011-2014) – First three seasons were on VH1, then moved to Toronto for fourth season.

"Quantico" ABC (for 2015-16 season Tuesdays at 10 debuting Sept. 27) – The pilot was shot here but producers decided to move the show to Montreal. Sadly, Atlanta does at best a mediocre job replicating NYC although "Anchorman 2" and "Hindsight" tried. Presumably, Montreal is better. Here's the plotline: a diverse group of recruits have arrived at the FBI Quantico Base for training. They are the best, the brightest and the most vetted, so it seems impossible that one of them is suspected of masterminding the biggest attack on New York City since 9/11.

