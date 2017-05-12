Andy Young to celebrate his 85th with Joe Biden and Usher. You’re invited!

The 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards & 85th Birthday Tribute, hosted by Anderson and featuring musical performances, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at Philips Arena. Tickets start at $85 and are available here. Tickets benefit the Andrew J. Young Foundation.

“Changing the world happens one step at a time, through acts of leadership and courage,” Young said in a statement released by the Foundation. “It is the work of generations, with progress made possible by those who pass on the lessons learned from both successes and setbacks, and most importantly, the necessary knowledge that positive change is indeed possible.”