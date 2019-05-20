ajc logo
Hot dog, doughnut spots joining Summerhill culinary lineup

The exterior of the upcoming Georgia Avenue development in the Summerhill community of Atlanta, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
The exterior of the upcoming Georgia Avenue development in the Summerhill community of Atlanta, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 20, 2019

The list of food and drink options coming to the Summerhill neighborhood continues to grow.

Hot dog eatery Hot Dog Pete's and doughnut shop Hero Doughnuts will open on Georgia Avenue in August and October respectively, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

The concepts come from restaurateurs Nick Pihakis, co-founder of Jim N’ Nick’s Bar-B-Q, and Jeremy and Tammy Chambers.

The businesses will be located next door to one another and share a patio.

Neighbors around Turner Field also are seeing the launch of a new season. Amy Gregg works at The Little Tart Bakeshop in a long-shuttered storefront on Georgia Avenue. Sarah O’Brien's bakery was the first to launch in what is expected to be an $800-million-plus venture. Off-campus housing is being built in the Summerhill neighborhood for Georgia State students. A man rides a dirt bike along brick-lined Atlanta Avenue in the Peoplestown community. An abandoned building sits gated in the Peoplestown commun

Other food and beverage projects coming to the area include D Boca N Boca from the owner of The Real Mexican Vittles pop-upLittle Bear from Eat Me Speak Me founder Jarrett SteiberRedacted, a conspiracy theory-themed barWood's Chapel BBQ from the team behind The General Muir, Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, Halfway Crooks Brewing and Blending, Junior's Pizza and soft serve ice cream spot Big Softie. Another pop-up veteran, Talat Market, will also set up shop as brick-and-mortar in Summerhill this year. Little Tart Bakery opened earlier this year.

The Carter development is part of a site being redeveloped near Georgia State Stadium. Part of the project will turn 35 acres into a mixed-use area including offices, multifamily apartments, student apartments, and neighborhood restaurant and retail.

