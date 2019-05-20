Hot dog, doughnut spots joining Summerhill culinary lineup

The list of food and drink options coming to the Summerhill neighborhood continues to grow.
Hot dog eatery Hot Dog Pete's and doughnut shop Hero Doughnuts will open on Georgia Avenue in August and October respectively, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
The concepts come from restaurateurs Nick Pihakis, co-founder of Jim N’ Nick’s Bar-B-Q, and Jeremy and Tammy Chambers.
The businesses will be located next door to one another and share a patio.
Other food and beverage projects coming to the area include D Boca N Boca from the owner of The Real Mexican Vittles pop-up, Little Bear from Eat Me Speak Me founder Jarrett Steiber, Redacted, a conspiracy theory-themed bar, Wood's Chapel BBQ from the team behind The General Muir, Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, Halfway Crooks Brewing and Blending, Junior's Pizza and soft serve ice cream spot Big Softie. Another pop-up veteran, Talat Market, will also set up shop as brick-and-mortar in Summerhill this year. Little Tart Bakery opened earlier this year.
The Carter development is part of a site being redeveloped near Georgia State Stadium. Part of the project will turn 35 acres into a mixed-use area including offices, multifamily apartments, student apartments, and neighborhood restaurant and retail.
