5 Black culture events to attend May 8-May 15

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this Mother’s Day edition, we’ll tell you about two legendary R&B singers gracing Atlanta’s stages, a Mother’s Day brunch and a talkback with a flower historian.

Yoga with Camrei Terrell

Join registered yoga instructor Camrei Terrell for a one-hour session designed to help you unwind and de-stress. Yogis of all ages and levels are invited to watch the sunset while holding various poses such as downward-facing dog and savasana on Atlantic Station’s green lawn. Don’t forget to bring your own mat.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-733-1221. atlanticstation.com.

Diana Ross

The legendary diva is heading to Atlanta to perform some of her greatest hits. From timeless classics like “Upside Down” to “I’m Coming Out,” fans can expect a night of singalongs and dancing. By the way, Ross, who turned 80 this year, last performed in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre in March 2020, right before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 p.m. Friday, May 10. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-233-2227. dianaross.com.

An Evening with Anita Baker

The eight-time Grammy-winning artist is returning to Atlanta for a Mother’s Day weekend performance. Baker will perform for one night only to serenade concertgoers with chart toppers like “Sweet Love,” “Caught Up in the Rapture” and “Giving You the Best That I Got.”

7 p.m. Saturday, May 11. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. ticketmaster.com.

Epic Mother’s Day Brunch 2024

Treat the ladies in your life to a special culinary experience curated by Chef Darryl Taylor, known for his appearance on the cooking show “Next Level Chef.” You will also hear live music from saxophonist Richard Shaw, pianist Tia R. Garrett and singer Alonia The Silky Songstress. Ticket proceeds will go to the Overflow Endstage Renal Foundation, which Taylor founded to bring awareness to renal diseases.

1 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Pigalle at Underground Atlanta, 50 Lower Alabama St., Suite 104, Atlanta. 470-755-8557. eventbrite.com.

An Evening with Advolly Richmond

Bring Mom along and join garden historian Advolly Richmond for an insightful conversation about her new book “A Short History of Flowers,” where she will discuss the origin stories of garden flowers like the snowdrop and bougainvillea, and how they play a pivotal role in our society. After the presentation, attendees can stick around for a reception and book signing.

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. McElreath Hall at Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4090. atlantahistorycenter.com.