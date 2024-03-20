Diana Ross comes to Atlanta for first post-pandemic concert at Chastain May 10

Legendary pop and R&B singer Diana Ross is hitting the road this summer, coming to Atlanta on Friday, May 10, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.
Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, (code: KEY) with general public tickets going on sale starting Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Prices have not been released.
Ross, now 79 years old, last performed in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on March 1, 2020, just a few days before the entire world began shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our columnist Nedra Rhone reviewed that concert and wrote: “Ross gave a stellar performance of hits that spanned R&B, disco and blues and stayed firmly in Motown territory.” During that show, Ross’ eldest daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick performed several songs as well on top of the 13 Ross herself sang, from “I’m Coming Out” to “Endless Love.” Ross, who also included several Supremes classics in her mix, went through five outfit changes as well.
Ross was recently featured in the Netflix special about the taping of “We are the World” called “The Greatest Night of Pop.” She was the last star to leave the studio, opining that she had wished it would never end.
