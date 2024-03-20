Diana Ross comes to Atlanta for first post-pandemic concert at Chastain May 10

Legendary pop and R&B singer Diana Ross is hitting the road this summer, coming to Atlanta on Friday, May 10, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, (code: KEY) with general public tickets going on sale starting Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Prices have not been released.

Ross, now 79 years old, last performed in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on March 1, 2020, just a few days before the entire world began shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic.