Georgia Entertainment Scene

Diana Ross comes to Atlanta for first post-pandemic concert at Chastain May 10

Pop icon Diana Ross at performing at the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pop icon Diana Ross at performing at the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By
46 minutes ago

Legendary pop and R&B singer Diana Ross is hitting the road this summer, coming to Atlanta on Friday, May 10, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, (code: KEY) with general public tickets going on sale starting Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Prices have not been released.

Ross, now 79 years old, last performed in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on March 1, 2020, just a few days before the entire world began shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our columnist Nedra Rhone reviewed that concert and wrote: “Ross gave a stellar performance of hits that spanned R&B, disco and blues and stayed firmly in Motown territory.” During that show, Ross’ eldest daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick performed several songs as well on top of the 13 Ross herself sang, from “I’m Coming Out” to “Endless Love.” Ross, who also included several Supremes classics in her mix, went through five outfit changes as well.

ExploreConcert review: Diamond Diana Ross shines at the Fox Theatre

Ross was recently featured in the Netflix special about the taping of “We are the World” called “The Greatest Night of Pop.” She was the last star to leave the studio, opining that she had wished it would never end.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements costs millions, despite low enrollment

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
‘Fake’ Colton Moore warns Georgia lawmakers on dangers of AI
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

AM ATL
An execution approaches
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Ballot questions offer glimpse of Georgia Democratic priorities

Credit: John Spink

Ballot questions offer glimpse of Georgia Democratic priorities

Credit: Courtesy

OPINION: My child isn’t welcome at summer camp
The Latest

Credit: Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

Ronny Chieng had no interest in full-time ‘The Daily Show’ hosting gig
EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson coming to Atlanta for ‘Naked Gun’ reboot in May
‘Freaknik’ doc explores how Atlanta was transformed by a spring break party
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single