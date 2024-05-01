5 Black culture events to attend May 1-May 8

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a festival for wine lovers, a concert starring Sean Paul and a state fair for the entire family.

Alpha Derby Weekend

Mix and mingle with the Alphas of Atlanta for a Kentucky-Derby-themed fundraiser that raises money for local charities. The annual event, centered around the actual horse race, features a watch party, a sold-out golf tournament and Sunday brunch. Grab your floppiest hats, and your most colorful dresses and suits, for a festive weekend and good cause.

Various locations and times. Thursday, May 2-Sunday, May 5. info@alphaderbyparty.com. alphaderbyweekend.com.

Omar Gooding and the We Out Here Comedy Tour

Enjoy an evening of laugher with the comedian and actor, known for roles in the movie “Baby Boy” and TV’s “Smart Guy.” Joined by comedians Charles Allen, Charlie Mac, Kendall Neal and others, Gooding will perform five shows throughout the weekend while filming his first stand-up special, so expect to hear new comedic material.

Various times. Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5. Uptown Comedy Corner, 1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. 404-768-0483. uptowncomedy.net.

Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival

Whether you prefer cabernet sauvignon, pinot grigio or rosé, this 21-and-up affair offers more than 50 samples of international and domestic wine, spirits and craft beer. You’ll also hear live jazz from singer Marion Meadows, pianist Marcus Johnson, saxophonist Jazmin Ghent and others. Attendees will also have a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to a winery in Italy.

11 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Promenade at Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. info@atlantawineandjazz.com. atlantawineandjazz.com.

Sean Paul Greatest Tour

Earlier this year, reggae artist Sean Paul released his song, “Greatest,” and now his tour of the same name is stopping in Atlanta. The Grammy-winning singer, who recently said he feels “like the people are ready for me again,” will perform newer tracks along with fan favorites like “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” and “I’m Still in Love with You.” Expect a high-energy performance backed by a live band and dancers.

8 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866. allseanpaul.com.

Georgia State Fair

It’s the last weekend to catch this annual spring family event, where fun ranges from carnival and kiddie rides to a petting zoo, karaoke and a comedy hypnotist performance. There will also be classic carnival food and live music and a host of other activities.

Various times. Thru Sunday, May 5. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. info@universalfairs.com. georgiastatefair.com.