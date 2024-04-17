5 Black culture events to attend April 17-April 24

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about how to grab tickets to a wing festival, where to catch Benny the Butcher in concert and how to celebrate Earth Day.

Atlanta Wing Fest

Whether you like your chicken wings spicy, fried, roasted or seasoned with lemon pepper, this 21-and-up festival offers a flavor for everyone. Eat as many wings as you can and cast your vote for “best wing in Atlanta,” then chase those drumettes and flats with beer or wine, and dance to music curated by DJ Tron.

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, April 18. $75-95. Uptown Atlanta, 570 Main St., Atlanta. info@tasteofatlanta.com. atlantawingfest.com.

Everybody Can’t Go Tour

Earlier this year, rapper Benny the Butcher, an affiliate of the rap collective Griselda representing Buffalo, New York, released his latest studio album, “Everybody Can’t Go.” Now his tour of the same name is stopping in Atlanta, with the Grammy-nominated artist performing new and fan-favorite tracks. Come prepared to enjoy hard-hitting lyricism from Benny, along with special guest emcee Boldy James and others.

8 p.m. Friday, April 19. $48-202. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-843-2825. concerts.livenation.com/benny-the-butcher.

Earth Day Fest: Pop-Up Market and Concert

Celebrate Mother Nature with a variety of activities including yoga, a plant swap and more during this family-friendly gathering featuring more than 30 vendors selling handmade goods, art, clothing, natural soaps, candles and other products. There’ll also be live performances from local musicians, and a grilled cheese station in case you get hungry.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Free. EAV Community Park, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-fest-pop-up-market-and-concert.

The One-Day SpelHouse Jazz Festival

Spelman and Morehouse Colleges invite you to campus for toe-tapping tunes organized by Cameron Smith, a first-year student at Morehouse. The inaugural event will feature performances from saxophonists, trumpeters and other jazz musicians from around the country. Grab your blanket and friends for a day of “soulful melodies and good vibes.”

3 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Free. Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/the-one-day-spelhouse-jazz-festival-tickets-807125011637.

Ts Madison at City Winery Atlanta

The social media star, actress and LGBTQ activist is bringing her online show, “Maddie in the Morning,” to a live audience. Madison will share unfiltered and unadulterated thoughts onstage, tackling a variety of topics, from pop culture trends to hard news.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. $50-80. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791. citywinery.com/atlanta/events/ts-madison-rffun8.