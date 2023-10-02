TRAFFIC ALERT | Major delays on I-20 West after multivehicle crash in Douglas

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta Traffic
By
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

There are significant delays on I-20 through Douglas County after a multivehicle wreck shut down westbound lanes on Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before Thornton Road, or exit 44, around 6:40 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All lanes were shut down until about 8 a.m., when two lanes reopened and traffic slowly began getting by.

The vehicles involved in the crash have been moved to the right two lanes and shoulder. Emergency crews remain at the scene.

Backups are stretching back to Six Flags, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes, such as U.S. 78.

Police have not released any information. It is not clear if any injuries have been reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority2h ago

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway
1h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
4h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
4h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: A traffic pet peeve unfit for a NASCAR guy
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-285 East in DeKalb
Bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs will remain closed until summer 2024
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
17h ago
Editorial Board’s view: There are far too many jail deaths in Fulton County
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top