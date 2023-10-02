TRAFFIC ALERT | Major delays on I-20 West after multivehicle crash in Douglas

There are significant delays on I-20 through Douglas County after a multivehicle wreck shut down westbound lanes on Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before Thornton Road, or exit 44, around 6:40 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All lanes were shut down until about 8 a.m., when two lanes reopened and traffic slowly began getting by.

The vehicles involved in the crash have been moved to the right two lanes and shoulder. Emergency crews remain at the scene.

GRIDLOCK ALERT now with this Crash on I-20/wb at Thornton Road (exit 44). The two right lanes are closed. Delays. Use Hwy 78 through Lithia Springs. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/9sX3ZBxwYO — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 2, 2023

Backups are stretching back to Six Flags, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes, such as U.S. 78.

Police have not released any information. It is not clear if any injuries have been reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.