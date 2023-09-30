TRAFFIC ALERT | I-285 East in DeKalb shut down after crash

Part of I-285 East in south DeKalb County is closed after a vehicle wreck early Saturday morning.

The crash on the interstate near the Terrell Starr Parkway exit happened around 4 a.m., the WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center reported. Traffic is backed up on the outer loop between Moreland Avenue and Jonesboro Road.

According to Channel 2 Action News, 10 vehicles were involved in the wreck and multiple people were injured. The number of victims and their conditions were not released.

The Georgia Department of Transportation projects that the eastbound lanes on I-285 will reopen around 10 a.m.

**WSB TRAFFIC UPDATE**



Lanes remain blocked. No Change. Use alternates up to I-20 as an alternate.#ATLtraffic https://t.co/rfgcBTMdtP — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 30, 2023

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for more information.