Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 ejected in I-75 South crash in Clayton; 2 lanes blocked

The crash took place Tuesday afternoon near the I-75 exit to Mt. Zion Boulevard, police said. Two right lanes are blocked along with the exit ramp as police investigate.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

caption arrowCaption
The crash took place Tuesday afternoon near the I-75 exit to Mt. Zion Boulevard, police said. Two right lanes are blocked along with the exit ramp as police investigate.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Atlanta Traffic
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A three-car crash on I-75 South in Clayton County, in which three people were ejected from one of the cars, has shut down two lanes of the busy interstate, authorities said.

The crash took place Tuesday afternoon near the exit to Mt. Zion Boulevard, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. Two right lanes are blocked along with the exit ramp as police investigate the wreck.

Of the three people ejected, only one suffered serious injuries, Isaac said. That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As police continue to investigate, Isaac said drivers should find an alternate route. Motorists looking to avoid the backup can use I-675, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

No further information has been released about the circumstances around the crash. Authorities have not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gridlock Guy: Respect goes two ways in crosswalks
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75 in Marietta
Gridlock Guy: Why traffic cameras haven’t yet helped stop or solve interstate shootings
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top