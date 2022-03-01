TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 ejected in I-75 South crash in Clayton; 2 lanes blocked

A three-car crash on I-75 South in Clayton County, in which three people were ejected from one of the cars, has shut down two lanes of the busy interstate, authorities said.
The crash took place Tuesday afternoon near the exit to Mt. Zion Boulevard, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. Two right lanes are blocked along with the exit ramp as police investigate the wreck.
Of the three people ejected, only one suffered serious injuries, Isaac said. That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
As police continue to investigate, Isaac said drivers should find an alternate route. Motorists looking to avoid the backup can use I-675, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
No further information has been released about the circumstances around the crash. Authorities have not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.
