I-285/Ga. 400 construction: A bird’s-eye view

The Georgia Department of Transportation is replacing the entire interchange with new collector-distributor lanes and flyover ramps. The construction sprawls along 4.3 miles along the Perimeter and 6.2 miles along Ga. 400. When it’s done, the new interchange will be almost as big as Spaghetti Junction.

In recent months, some of interchange columns and ramps have been rising from the Georgia clay, and it’s an impressive site.