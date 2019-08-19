I-285/Ga. 400 construction: A bird’s-eye view

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week, construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 is progressing – but motorists can expect traffic hassles to continue as the work nears its peak.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is replacing the entire interchange with new collector-distributor lanes and flyover ramps. The construction sprawls along 4.3 miles along the Perimeter and 6.2 miles along Ga. 400. When it’s done, the new interchange will be almost as big as Spaghetti Junction.
In recent months, some of interchange columns and ramps have been rising from the Georgia clay, and it’s an impressive site.
But Cobb County resident James Cool has had a better view than most. A licensed drone pilot and a producer at Cool New Media, he’s taken some birds-eye shots of the construction in recent months.
The photo above was taken Aug. 7. Here’s another shot taken in March (you can click on the photo to enlarge it):
You can learn more about the new interchange and its effect on traffic here.