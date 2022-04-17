ajc logo
X

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Atlanta Traffic
By Doug Turnbull, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Did anyone hear that record scratch? Everyone at the party stopped talking and stared. Something inexpensive exists in Buckhead? That is exactly the selling point of a new rideshare shuttle service going online in Buckhead on Tuesday, April 19. The Buc, which has existed in some form since 2003, is re-launching this week as an on-demand shuttle that can deliver people to Buckhead destinations during working hours.

Its previous iterations only stopped at fix points, but the new service operates very similarly to Uber and Lyft. Commuters can download “the Buc”, the service’s app, and type in their respective locations. Then the app dispatches a shuttle, one of four 12-14 passenger Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans in their fleet.

“It’s still doing the shared ride experience, but it is taking more cars off the road,” Livable Buckhead executive director Denise Starling told the AJC and 95.5 WSB. Another differentiator from single-car rideshare services is price. “The technology is similar — we’re going to be a lot cheaper, honestly.”

As Starling puts it, the Buc “provides last-mile connectivity between transit stations and your workplace.” Those trips on the new Buc service - ones that start or end at the Buckhead or Lenox MARTA stations - are still free. But now the Buc offers trips between any destination within its service zone for a flat $3 fee. Riders can also add additional passengers to their parties for only $1.50 each.

To get the revamped shuttle off the ground, the Buc is offering the first six rides free to every new customer.

The Buc’s service zone cuts through what is described as central Buckhead: Peachtree at East Roxboro to the northeast, Piedmont at Habersham to the northwest, and just below the Pharr Road intersections with Piedmont and Peachtree to the south. So it serves the bulk of the skyscraper-laden commerce area.

The service times show that Buckhead workers are the main constituency. The Buc runs weekdays from 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and 3:30-7 p.m. It extends to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. So ideal uses for it are completing that last mile between MARTA stations and job sites or attending lunches and happy hours. Starling also said they expect big usage from travelers in hotels and they want to encourage Buckhead residents to use it, so they eliminate the clutter of short, one-person trips from Buckhead’s clogged arteries.

Combined ShapeCaption
Three of the new shuttles for the Buc, a Buckhead on-demand shuttle service, ahead of their April 19th, 2022 launch. Credit: The Buc

Credit: The Buc

Three of the new shuttles for the Buc, a Buckhead on-demand shuttle service, ahead of their April 19th, 2022 launch. Credit: The Buc

Credit: The Buc

Combined ShapeCaption
Three of the new shuttles for the Buc, a Buckhead on-demand shuttle service, ahead of their April 19th, 2022 launch. Credit: The Buc

Credit: The Buc

Credit: The Buc

The new Buc is also going to stand out from its previous version and from ridesharing services because people in wheelchairs can also use it on-demand. “People in wheelchairs are going to have a lot more options,” Starling said, because one of the four Buc shuttles will have a wheelchair lift and commuters can order it right then. Current mobility services have to be booked well in advance, Starling said, making usage less flexible.

Grants, membership dues, fundraising and sponsorship fund Livable Buckhead, which runs as a non-profit. The organization has many projects: parks and greenways (like PATH400), development planning and recycling. They also work with employers on transportation to encourage carpooling and transit.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District — a tax district that commercial property owners pay into — funds the Buc and gives some funding to Livable Buckhead, which operates the Buc. Starling says awareness will be the biggest obstacle for the Buc. “We have to teach people how to use it,” she said, noting the numerous events Livable Buckhead has held to educate people about PATH400, the BeltLine-like pathway that borders GA-400 from Wieuca Road to Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

But Starling does not think that Buckhead’s constituency, which is typically higher income, will shy away from the Buc like they might with MARTA. “”You see [people of all incomes] using Uber and Lyft.”

This may be true, but people love autonomy. If the Buc struggles to deliver people in a timely manner, it will not succeed. Since it runs in a very specific area in small windows, the Buc will have to really super-serve its diehard users to entrench itself.

The new Buc was supposed to launch on April 1st, 2020, but COVID-19 delayed that. Starling said that ended up playing to Livable Buckhead’s advantage. “The pandemic was actually a good thing for us, because it really was a forced pilot for telework.” Starling also mentioned the I-85 bridge collapse in 2017 as another catastrophe that forced people to reconsider their commuting options. MARTA ridership spiked for that brief time.

Serving a niche inexpensively has not worked well for the Atlanta Streetcar, which works on a small Downtown Atlanta loop. But the Buc is banking on being able to win people with flexibility (serving every area in their zone and not just a few stops), luxury and incentives (very nice Sprinter vans and free rides), and a sense of duty (taking cars off the roads). And it’s cheap.

The Buc alone may not eliminate long commutes, but it could make MARTA more attractive by getting people from the stations to job sites more easily. The Buc will also take cars off the road for lunch trips on rainy days or just beyond walking distances. And the shuttle will also be a cheap option for out-of-towners.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.

About the Author

Doug Turnbull
Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide13h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
12h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
20h ago
The Latest
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on I-75 in Cobb
Gridlock Guy: Not feeling lost eight years after losing Captain Herb
Gridlock Guy: Tragedy birthed a crusade and a fresh approach to teen driving
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
13h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top