State posts both job growth and recession-level layoffs

Much of the current hiring is part of a surge in seasonal jobs. For instance, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced this week that they are adding about 150 workers in metro Atlanta.

Nationally, there were about 1.3 million new jobless claims last week, including about 373,000 for pandemic assistance available to self-employed and gig workers.

In Georgia, the Department of Labor processed 54,166 new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

The government’s online job board has about 175,000 job listings.

Glassdoor, which lists jobs and analyzes the economy, has seen similar trends, according to Andrew Chamberlain, the company’s chief economist.

Current layoffs don’t even show up in the unemployment numbers for weeks or months, he said via email Thursday. “America is unlikely to see a full economic recovery and a return to low unemployment until the pace of weekly (jobless) claims dials back dramatically."

Number of people in Georgia labor force

Sept. 2019: 5,129,851

Feb. 2020: 5,156,347

Sept. 2020: 4,945,161

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

_____________

Number of non-farm jobs in Georgia

Sept. 2019: 4,626,100

Feb. 2020: 4,652,100

Sept. 2020: 4,461,400

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

________________

Georgia unemployment rate

Sept. 2019: 3.2%

Feb. 2020: 3.1%

April 2020: 12.6%

Sept. 2020: 6.4%

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

________________

Georgia weekly jobless claims

Week ending Oct. 10: 54,166

Average, past four weeks: 47,997

High, pre-pandemic: 41,522 (Jan. 10, 2009)

High, pandemic: 390,132 (April 4, 2020)

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, U.S. Employment and Training Administration

_____________

Georgia jobless claims, week ending

Sept. 19: 49,421

Sept. 26: 43,526

Oct. 3: 44,874

Oct. 10: 54,166

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, U.S. Employment and Training Administration