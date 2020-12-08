Nestle Purina adding jobs in $550 million Hartwell expansion

The Hartwell investment is in response to an increased demand for wet pet food, the company said.

While national statistics are hard to come by, some reports show an increased demand for pets during the pandemic, as many families spend much more time in their homes.

Nestlé Purina, which is owned by Swiss-based Nestle, announced plans for the Hartwell plant in 2017, committing to spend $320 million.

“It’s a pleasure to see a world-renowned company like Nestlé Purina expand their operations in the Peach State,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a statement.

The new jobs in Hartwell will include line worker and management positions in manufacturing and assembly. The company is accepting applications for those jobs at www.purinajobs.com/Hartwell.