Nestle Purina adding jobs in $550 million Hartwell expansion

After a year of operation in Hartwell, Nestlé Purina Pet Care announced plans Tuesday to dramatically expand its operations, spurred by increased demand for pet food.
The company said it would invest $550 million in the plant to add capacity for processing, packaging and warehousing a number of Purina brands, including Fancy Feast for cats.
The facility, which currently employs about 230 people, will grow to 370 workers when the expansion is complete by the end of 2025, according to a statement from the St. Louis-based company.
The company also currently employs more than 400 people at a dry pet food factory in Fairburn.
Tuesday’s announcement is part of a broader growth plan that includes new factories elsewhere, the company said.
The Hartwell investment is in response to an increased demand for wet pet food, the company said.
While national statistics are hard to come by, some reports show an increased demand for pets during the pandemic, as many families spend much more time in their homes.
Nestlé Purina, which is owned by Swiss-based Nestle, announced plans for the Hartwell plant in 2017, committing to spend $320 million.
“It’s a pleasure to see a world-renowned company like Nestlé Purina expand their operations in the Peach State,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a statement.
The new jobs in Hartwell will include line worker and management positions in manufacturing and assembly. The company is accepting applications for those jobs at www.purinajobs.com/Hartwell.