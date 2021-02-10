Coca-Cola reports weak 2020 sales, warns of possible $12B tax bill

Coca-Cola’s business has improved since the earliest days of the global pandemic, but nearly a year in, the beverage giant is still being pummeled by ripple effects.
And the Atlanta-based company cautioned Wednesday it could face a massive income tax penalty tied to a years-long court battle with the Internal Revenue Service. The matter centers on where and how the company allocates profit between the United States and some lower-tax nations, particularly Brazil and Ireland, where it makes beverage concentrates.
The IRS contends Coke owes about $3.3 billion for underpayment of taxes for 2007 through 2009. In November, the U.S. Tax Court found in favor of the IRS on the biggest portions of the case. The company said it expects to prevail over what it considers unconstitutional actions. If it doesn’t, it could face a $12 billion tax liability if the IRS applies its methodology through 2020.
Coke highlighted financial improvements it had made since the early days of the pandemic as cases of the virus spiked and many parts of the world put lockdown restrictions in place.
Still, “our work isn’t done,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Quincey told analysts after the company reported 2020 financial results.
He said he expects further revenue and earnings per share improvements as vaccine distribution becomes widespread this year — crucial for a company that sells much of its namesake soda and other globe-circling drink brands in restaurants and at big public gatherings like movie theaters, concerts and sporting events.
Both net revenues and operating income fell 11% in 2020 from the year before. But in the final three months of last year, revenues were down less — off 5% — and operating income actually grew 8%.
Global case volume of drinks sold — a crucial measure for Coke’s portfolio of soft drinks, bottled water, juices and sports drinks — was down 6% last year and 3% in the final quarter. About half of company sales are tied to public venues.
The company’s second quarter last year was one of the worst in its more than century of existence. Revenue in that quarter slid 28% and net income plunged 34% from the year before.
Last year, Coke announced it was cutting 2,200 employees around the globe, including 500 in metro Atlanta, or nearly 10% of its local workforce. Some of the reductions were tied to employees who took voluntary separation packages.
In October, Coke announced it was dropping half its drink brands, most of them sold outside the United States. They accounted for only about 1% of the company’s profits. Among those being ditched: Tab, the company’s original diet soft drink.