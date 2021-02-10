Coca-Cola reports weak 2020 sales, warns of possible $12B tax bill

He said he expects further revenue and earnings per share improvements as vaccine distribution becomes widespread this year — crucial for a company that sells much of its namesake soda and other globe-circling drink brands in restaurants and at big public gatherings like movie theaters, concerts and sporting events.

Both net revenues and operating income fell 11% in 2020 from the year before. But in the final three months of last year, revenues were down less — off 5% — and operating income actually grew 8%.

Global case volume of drinks sold — a crucial measure for Coke’s portfolio of soft drinks, bottled water, juices and sports drinks — was down 6% last year and 3% in the final quarter. About half of company sales are tied to public venues.

The company’s second quarter last year was one of the worst in its more than century of existence. Revenue in that quarter slid 28% and net income plunged 34% from the year before.

Last year, Coke announced it was cutting 2,200 employees around the globe, including 500 in metro Atlanta, or nearly 10% of its local workforce. Some of the reductions were tied to employees who took voluntary separation packages.

In October, Coke announced it was dropping half its drink brands, most of them sold outside the United States. They accounted for only about 1% of the company’s profits. Among those being ditched: Tab, the company’s original diet soft drink.