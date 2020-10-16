Coca-Cola eliminates TaB, its original diet soft drink

Born in 1963 in an era of full-sugar drinks and originally aimed just at women, TaB became a pop culture touchstone. But sometimes even pop culture relics have to pay their way, especially in the midst of a pandemic that has hammered the finances of many companies, including Coke.

The Atlanta-based company on Friday said it’s eliminating TaB as part of broader, sped-up efforts to drop underperforming products so it can focus on more promising ones.