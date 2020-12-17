Coca-Cola cutting 500 jobs in Atlanta as its global workforce shrinks

Over the summer, the company said it had offered voluntary separation packages to 4,000 people in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico — nearly 40% of its workforce in those areas. It declined to say how many received the offers in Georgia or how many accepted.

Coca-Cola had about 4,800 employees in metro Atlanta at the end of 2019, most of whom have worked remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts hit the local job market that had been rebounding from the pandemic before seeing new setbacks.

Coca-Cola has said it was making the reductions as part of a major reorganization aimed at growing the business, but the pandemic accelerated its moves.

When the reorganization was announced in August, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said the company “must operate differently to emerge stronger.”

Coca-Cola has been battered as restaurants, movie theaters, sports stadiums and many other public gathering places where its drinks are sold closed or scaled back drastically as the coronavirus spread. The company normally gets about half its sales from such venues.

It recorded one of the worst quarters in the company’s 134-year history earlier this year. More recently it reported improvements, though its revenues and operating income were still far lower than comparable periods last year.

Many Georgia companies have been hammered by the pandemic, including Delta Air Lines. But others have done far better, including Sandy Springs-based UPS, which benefited from a dramatic increase in deliveries tied to e-commerce.

The latest job cuts are big for Coca-Cola, but not the largest it’s made. In 2000, the company eliminated about 5,200 jobs, more than a third of them in metro Atlanta. In 2003, it dropped 1,000, half locally. There were cuts in other years, including about 1,800 in 2015, nearly a third in Atlanta. And another 1,200 were eliminated over 2017 and 2018, many of them local.

Long before the pandemic, Coca-Cola began grappling with crucial shifts in its business as consumers in the U.S. and Europe started drinking soft drinks less. The company found other ways to boost revenue, such as by selling drinks in smaller packages and launching new products. It has delved into areas like milk, coffee and even alcohol, even as it tries to more quickly shed drinks that struggle.

In October, Coca-Cola announced it was dropping half its drink brands, most of them sold outside the United States. They accounted for only about 1% of the company’s profits. Among those being dropped: Tab, the company’s original diet soft drink.