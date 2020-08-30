AJC’s Celebrating Nurses honors Carolyn Booker with leadership award

During the AJC’s Celebrating Nurses Awards, held virtually on August 27, the chief nursing officer at Northside Hospital Forsyth, Carolyn Booker, was recognized with the Nursing Leadership Award, sponsored by Mercer University.
The Nursing Leadership award recognizes nurse leaders serving in an administrative capacity that demonstrate advocacy, vision, and collaboration to improve patient care and the nursing workplace.
In addition to looking for a respected leader in nursing, Celebrating Nurses looks for an honoree who has developed innovative approaches that contribute to the improvement of the quality of nursing care and who have improved the lives of those in need through selfless, courageous, creative and compassionate acts.
“Her grace, humility and spirited sense of humor make Carolyn an approachable leader who mentors others with a keen eye for improving performance while building self-esteem and confidence,” Lynne Jackson, chief operating officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, said in her recommendation for Booker.
“However, the walls of the hospital do not define Carolyn’s practice and love for nursing and patient care. Carolyn organized and participated in a robust patient experience practicum for our local Health Care Explorers program, she spearheaded the ’Give Back’ campaign to restock a local food bank that had run out of supplies to feed the community.”
Booker was recognized Thursday, August 27, in a livestream event that AJC held this year, as an alternative to the annual banquet honoring the nursing leader honoree and the ten Celebrating Nurses honorees in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.