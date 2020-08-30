AJC’s Celebrating Nurses honors Carolyn Booker with leadership award

Explore 2020 AJC Celebrating Nurses honorees

The Nursing Leadership award recognizes nurse leaders serving in an administrative capacity that demonstrate advocacy, vision, and collaboration to improve patient care and the nursing workplace.

In addition to looking for a respected leader in nursing, Celebrating Nurses looks for an honoree who has developed innovative approaches that contribute to the improvement of the quality of nursing care and who have improved the lives of those in need through selfless, courageous, creative and compassionate acts.