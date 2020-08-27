Amazon holding virtual hiring event for major Gwinnett facility

The virtual hiring event will take place Friday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. Amazon lists warehouse positions and an operations manage position as available in Stone Mountain on its jobs site, www.amazon.jobs. Warehouse workers can earn between $15 and $17.50 an hour. Warehouse workers also have the opportunity to get free on-the-job training in operating powered industrial trucks, according to a press release from economic development group Partnership Gwinnett.

Amazon has committed to hire people transitioning out of the military, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, military spouses and adult dependents of military members for hourly positions. Workers hired for permanent positions are eligible for benefits starting their first day, according to Partnership Gwinnett.