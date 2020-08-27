Amazon holding virtual hiring event for major Gwinnett facility

Amazon is hiring for its new massive Stone Mountain facility, and workers could start as soon as September.
The virtual hiring event will take place Friday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. Amazon lists warehouse positions and an operations manage position as available in Stone Mountain on its jobs site, www.amazon.jobs. Warehouse workers can earn between $15 and $17.50 an hour. Warehouse workers also have the opportunity to get free on-the-job training in operating powered industrial trucks, according to a press release from economic development group Partnership Gwinnett.
Amazon has committed to hire people transitioning out of the military, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, military spouses and adult dependents of military members for hourly positions. Workers hired for permanent positions are eligible for benefits starting their first day, according to Partnership Gwinnett.
The 700,000-square-foot facility, which bridges both Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, is expected to create 1,000 jobs, from workers on the warehouse floor to employees managing finances and IT.
The facility was approved by the county under the code name “Project Rocket” in September 2018, but neither commissioners nor the public knew what company would be occupying the warehouse. In July 2019 their suspicions that it would be Amazon was confirmed when the Seattle-based e-commerce giant formally announced its plans to open in Gwinnett. State documents indicate Amazon could invest $200 million in the project.
The hiring event will be held over videoconference tool Chime. The meeting ID is 2213221631,